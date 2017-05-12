

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) reported that Apple Inc. just announced an additional $1 billion investment in northern Nevada, doubling the size of its existing data center near the Tahoe Reno Industrial or TRI Center. The investment by Apple will create 300 construction jobs plus 100 permanent data-center jobs.



Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company said, 'Apple just joined Tesla and Switch in announcing $1 billion+ investments each, in addition to Google's recent large land purchase in the TRI Center.'



The Company recently extracted additional mineralized samples from the Dayton Resource Area, for the purpose of assessing optimum metallurgical feasibility for the Dayton mineralized material. The samples were crushed, agglomerated and loaded into four ten-foot columns for leach pad simulation. These simulations are located on-site, in the Company's metallurgical labs, and funded by U.S. National Science Foundation research grants through Cycladex Inc., a strategic investee and partner.



The Company also advanced three out of four strategic venture discussions this week and anticipates that at least one transaction will occur during the second quarter.



