

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) expects efficiency initiatives will reduce expenses by $2 billion annually by year-end 2018 and that those savings will support investment in the business.



At the Investor Day, Wells Fargo said it expects an additional $2 billion in annual expense reductions by the end of 2019; these savings are projected to go to the 'bottom line'. The saves will be driven by a deepened focus and continued improvement on effectiveness and productivity to drive efficiency, including Consolidating similar operational activities to provide better economies of scale; Ongoing reduction in facilities driven by the continued move from physical to digital.



The company expects to grow net interest income year -over-year in 2017 by low to mid single percentage points.



2017 ROE and ROA are expected to be at low end of target ranges. 2017 efficiency ratio is expected to be elevated at 60% - 61%.



