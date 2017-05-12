

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday, with the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 115.81 points or 0.58 percent to 19,845.74, off a low of 19,844.29 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is losing almost 2 percent, Toshiba is down almost 1 percent, Canon is declining 0.6 percent and Sony is lower by 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are down more than 1 percent each, while Nissan Motor is rising more than 3 percent after it reported an increase in profit for fiscal 2016. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.6 percent while JXTG Holdings is unchanged.



Among the other major gainers, Marui Group is rising more than 11 percent, Rakuten is higher by almost 10 percent and Ube Industries is advancing more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Hitachi Zosen is falling almost 12 percent, while Toho Zinc and Pacific Metals are down more than 11 percent each.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.3 percent on year in April, coming in at 975.5 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and up from 4.2 percent in March following a downward revision from 4.3 percent.



The M3 money stock was up 3.6 percent on year at 1,299.4 trillion yen - unchanged and matching forecasts.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday reflecting a negative reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, with retailer Macy's posting a steep loss after reporting weaker than expected first-quarter results. Data reinforcing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month also weighed on the markets.



The Dow edged down 23.69 points or 0.1 percent to 20,919.42, the Nasdaq dipped 13.18 points or 0.2 percent to 6,115.96 and the S&P 500 slipped 5.19 points or 0.2 percent to 2,394.44.



European markets moved mostly lower on Thursday. The German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures pushed higher for a second session Thursday, following Wednesday's surprisingly big drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI oil prices marked the highest finish since May 1, gaining $0.50 or 1.1 percent to settle at $47.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



