

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street as weaker than expected sales results from major retailers stoked worries about weak consumer spending in the U.S. Expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month also weighed on investor sentiment.



The Australian market is modestly lower following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street. Banks and oil stocks are weak, while mining stocks are advancing.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 9.40 points or 0.16 percent to 5,868.90, off a low of 5,853.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.42 points or 0.13 percent to 7,480.29.



Uncertainty about the impact of the federal government's proposed A$6.2 billion levy weighed on banks. ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are modestly lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is up 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is declining 0.6 percent, Santos is losing 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is up 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.5 percent amid slightly higher iron ore prices.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 3 percent after gold prices extended gains overnight.



Newcrest Mining said it expects to restart operations at both sections of its earthquake-hit Cadia East mine in the first quarter of the 2017-18 financial year.



Monash IVF said its chief executive and managing director James Thiedeman has resigned after eight years at the helm to take up a role at an unlisted healthcare company. Monash IVF's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



Tatts Group has acquired a 15 percent stake in internet lotteries business Jumbo Interactive for A$15.7 million. Shares of Tatts Group are lower by 0.7 percent.



In economic news, Australia will release March numbers for credit card purchases and balances today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7378, up from US$0.7365 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is declining, with the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 115.81 points or 0.58 percent to 19,845.74, off a low of 19,844.29 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is losing almost 2 percent, Toshiba is down almost 1 percent, Canon is declining 0.6 percent and Sony is lower by 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are down more than 1 percent each, while Nissan Motor is rising more than 3 percent after it reported an increase in profit for fiscal 2016.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.6 percent while JXTG Holdings is unchanged.



Among the other major gainers, Marui Group is rising more than 11 percent, Rakuten is higher by almost 10 percent and Ube Industries is advancing more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Hitachi Zosen is falling almost 12 percent, while Toho Zinc and Pacific Metals are down more than 11 percent each.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.3 percent on year in April, coming in at 975.5 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and up from 4.2 percent in March following a downward revision from 4.3 percent.



The M3 money stock was up 3.6 percent on year at 1,299.4 trillion yen - unchanged and matching forecasts.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday reflecting a negative reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, with retailer Macy's posting a steep loss after reporting weaker than expected first-quarter results. Data reinforcing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month also weighed on the markets.



The Dow edged down 23.69 points or 0.1 percent to 20,919.42, the Nasdaq dipped 13.18 points or 0.2 percent to 6,115.96 and the S&P 500 slipped 5.19 points or 0.2 percent to 2,394.44.



The European markets moved mostly lower on Thursday. The German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures pushed higher for a second session Thursday, following Wednesday's surprisingly big drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI oil prices marked the highest finish since May 1, gaining $0.50 or 1.1 percent to settle at $47.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



