

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco Thursday granted final approval for the 3.0-litre Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) diesel-emissions settlement.



The Judge approved the $1.2 billion deal, which involves around 82,500 vehicles with 3-liter engines, including newer Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche cars and sport-utility vehicles.



The 3-liter settlement brings Volkswagen's tab for civil payments in the emissions scandal to around $17.4 billion, U.S. Justice Department attorney Joshua Van Eaton reportedly said in court Thursday.



Resolution of the civil case comes after another federal judge ordered the German auto maker in April to pay a $2.8 billion criminal fine as part of a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors. The company continues to face a criminal probe in Germany.



The 3-liter deal, which was given initial approval in February, offers a mix of buybacks for older models and the prospect of an emissions modification for the rest. If a modification doesn't win government approval, Volkswagen must buy back all the vehicles, which could increase its price tag from $1.2 billion to as much as $4 billion.



Separately, Judge Breyer also gave final approval to a $327.5 million settlement with German parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH that resolves civil allegations that the company helped create the so-called defeat device software for use during emissions testing. An attorney for Bosch said the money is ready to be distributed.



The defeat devices made the vehicles appear to be compliant with emissions standards when in reality they were emitting illegal levels of pollutants. Volkswagen has admitted to installing the software on nearly 600,000 diesel-powered vehicles in the U.S. and some 11 million vehicles globally.



Separately, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. announced that it has appointed Stephanie C. Davis to serve as Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately.



In her newly elevated role, Davis will direct strategy for and drive a culture of compliance and integrity that ensures adherence to legal and statutory requirements and the highest ethical principles. She will sit on the executive leadership team and report to Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.



Davis joins Volkswagen Group of America from KPMG LLP, the audit, tax, and advisory firm, where she was a Director in the National Forensic Practice based in Washington, D.C. She has more than a decade of experience in compliance program and process design, implementation and oversight in corporate, advisory and academic settings in the United States.



