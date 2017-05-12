

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it issued $7 billion in corporate bonds.



Apple noted that it consummated the issuance and sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of Apple's Floating Rate Notes due 2020, $750 million aggregate principal amount of Apple's Floating Rate Notes due 2022, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Apple's 1.800% Notes due 2020, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Apple's 2.300% Notes due 2022, $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of Apple's 2.850% Notes due 2024 and $2 billion aggregate principal amount of Apple's 3.200% Notes due 2027, pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 4, 2017 between Apple and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.



The Notes are being issued pursuant to an indenture, dated as of April 29, 2013, between Apple and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, together with the officer's certificate, dated May 11, 2017, issued pursuant to the Indenture establishing the terms of each series of Notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX