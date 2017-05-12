MADE.COM Launches iOS App Built on Poq App Commerce Platform

LONDON, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Focuses on optimal experience for mobile shoppers

Poq todayannounced the availability of its newest client MADE.COM's iOSappon the App Store. Online design brand, MADE.COM sell designer furniture and homewares for an affordable price thanks to a modern manufacturing chain in which only what is ordered is produced. The companywas listed as one of Retail Week's'Top 10 Fastest-Growing Retailers in the UK' in January 2017.

Jonathan Howell, Chief Technology Officer at MADE.com said:"With more than 60% of our traffic coming from mobile devices, it made complete sense to offer customers an optimal shopping experience by launching a mobile app."

"Poq provided an ideal solution offering a highly functional SaaS-based ecommerce platform to get us to market quickly, along with the flexibility for us to customise the app in house and maintain full control of the experience for our customers."

MADE.COM's Senior Ecommerce Product Manager Alex Hamilton adds:"We'reparticularly interested in the increased conversion rates that an app promises, and will be closely monitoring performance of the app against mobile web and desktop."

"Poq also supports our plans for international expansion, technology integrations and an Android app."

Øyvind Henriksen, CEO and Co-Founder of Poq said:"We're delighted to be selected as the app commerce platform for MADE.COM.MADE.COM is an innovative,forward-thinking retail brand, which is a perfect match for Poq."

"The company's unique business model will enable ustocontinually push the boundaries of what our platform is capable of and allow us toexecute on our vision of making life easier for thein-house teams of the world's leading retailers."

TheMADE.COMapp is now available on the App Store. Download it here.

About MADE.com

Ning Li first conceived of MADE while trying to set up his own flat in Paris , when he realised that there was a gap in the market for inexpensive, good quality, designer furniture. Together with Brent Hoberman , Julien Callede and Chloe Macintosh , Ning launched MADE in the United Kingdom in April 2010

MADE has collaborations with over 70 designers and works closely with manufacturers across the world to offer consumers unique furniture and homeware products at prices substantially lower than the high street for a similar product

MADE operates an agile business model that enables it to adapt to changing trends quickly. New lines can take just four months from design to reach the market, while proprietary data analytics help cut less popular lines quickly

MADE has an ambitious international growth strategy to become Europe's number one online destination for home design. The business entered the French market in February 2013 and Italy in September 2013. More recently the company has entered the Netherlands, Belgium and in June 2015 launched in Germany.

MADE operates a small network of innovative, unconventional showrooms as an extension of the website, where customers can touch and feel a selected range of items before purchasing online. In February 2015 MADE launched a new flagship showroom in Soho, London (100, Charing Cross Road) to accommodate the growing customer base and product range, as well as an additional showroom in Liverpool in September 2015 to accompany the existing Leeds showroom. Today MADE operates 6 showrooms in the 5 countries.

In July 2015 MADE announced a $60M fund raise, led by Partech Growth Fund and supported by Fidelity Growth Partners as well as existing investor Level Equity. The primary purpose of the funds raised is to further accelerate the Group's growth strategy in its existing furniture markets of the UK, France, Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands, which combined have an estimated market size of over £100bn.

MADE employs 250 staff in London and Shanghai offices

MADE was a founder member of the Government backed Future Fifty programme, which backs 50 of the leading growth-stage digital company across the UK and is included in Bloomberg's 2016 Business Innovators

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully customised native apps in record time. Apps that allow them to build stronger brands, sell more of their products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards.

Our platform is the result of years of focus on retail apps and is proven to increase conversion rates and revenue. New code is rolled out every week and major releases delivered every quarter. Clients include the UK's largest brands and department store retailers, such as boohoo, Radley, House of Fraser and Liberty.