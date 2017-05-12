Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-05-12 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Healthy growth and sharp earnings improvement



1 January-31 March 2017



-- Net sales amounted to MSEK 274.0 (224.1). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 17 percent -- Profit before tax increased by 64 percent to MSEK 14.5 (8.8) -- Profit after tax increased by 64 percent to MSEK 9.3 (5.7) -- Earnings per share increased by 64 percent to SEK 0.50 (0.31)



Outlook for 2017



The result before taxes is expected to be better than last year. (unchanged)



CEO comment



"We can report our best ever quarter. Revenue increased by 17 percent and profit by 64 percent," comments Henrik Ekelund President and CEO, BTS Group.



"Revenue in our largest unit, BTS North America, increased by 8 percent and profit by 27 percent. The changes we have made in terms of marketing strategy, sales, governance and cost efficiency are generating results," says Henrik Ekelund.



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. "It's strategy made personal".



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



-- Assessment centers for talent selection and development -- Strategy alignment and execution -- Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs -- On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com and Unilever.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com



