ArcelorMittal S.A. / ArcelorMittal reports results for the first quarter 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, May 12, 2017 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as "ArcelorMittal" or the "Company") (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world's leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results[1] (#_edn1) for the three month period ended March 31, 2017.

Highlights: Health and safety: LTIF rate of 0.80x in 1Q 2017 as compared to 0.84x in 4Q 2016 and 0.72x in 1Q 2016

Operating income increased to $1.6 billion in 1Q 2017 as compared to $0.8 billion in 4Q 2016

EBITDA of $2.2 billion in 1Q 2017, 34.3% higher as compared to $1.7 billion in 4Q 2016 primarily reflecting higher steel shipments (+5.1%) and higher seaborne iron ore prices (+21%)

Net income of $1.0 billion in 1Q 2017 as compared to $0.4 billion in 4Q 2016

Steel shipments of 21.1 Mt in 1Q 2017, up 5.1% vs. 4Q 2016 and down 1.9% vs. 1Q 2016 (down 0.9% on comparable basis [2] (#_edn2) )

1Q 2017 iron ore shipments of 13.4 Mt (+1.7% YoY), of which 8.7 Mt shipped at market prices (+11.2% YoY)

Due to seasonal working capital investment ($2.2 billion), net debt increased to $12.1 billion as of March 31, 2017, as compared to $11.1 billion as of December 31, 2016

Financial highlights (on the basis of IFRS1):

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Sales 16,086 14,126 14,523 14,743 13,399 Operating income 1,576 809 1,204 1,873 275 Net income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,002 403 680 1,112 (416) Basic earnings/(loss) per share (US$) [3] (#_edn3) 0.33 0.13 0.22 0.38 (0.23) Operating income/ tonne (US$/t) 75 40 59 85 13 EBITDA 2,231 1,661 1,897 1,770 927 EBITDA/ tonne (US$/t) 106 83 93 80 43 Steel-only EBITDA/ tonne (US$/t) 83 68 83 73 39 Crude steel production (Mt) 23.6 21.8 22.6 23.1 23.2 Steel shipments (Mt) 21.1 20.0 20.3 22.1 21.5 Own iron ore production (Mt) 14.0 13.9 13.7 13.5 14.1 Iron ore shipped at market price (Mt) 8.7 8.1 8.1 9.6 7.8

Commenting, Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO, said:

"I am satisfied with the first quarter results, which reflect the anticipated positive momentum in the market and the progress we are making internally to make the business stronger. All parts of the business reported improved EBITDA as steel prices responded to higher raw material costs and strong volume growth saw steel shipments increase by 5.1% compared with the fourth quarter. Our mining segment benefitted from an increase in iron-ore shipped at market prices as well as the higher raw material price environment. Looking ahead, we expect market conditions to be broadly stable in the second quarter. While this is encouraging, the steel industry is still impacted by unfair imports in many of our key markets and we hope to see further progress in ensuring the necessary trade solutions".

First quarter 2017 earnings analyst conference call

ArcelorMittal will hold a conference call hosted by Heads of Finance and Investor Relations for members of the investment community to discuss the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 on:

Forward-Looking Statements

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ (http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/)

Corporate responsibility and safety performance

Health and safety - Own personnel and contractors lost time injury frequency rate

Health and safety performance, based on own personnel figures and contractors lost time injury frequency (LTIF) rate of 0.80x in the first quarter of 2017 ("1Q 2017") as compared to 0.84x for the fourth quarter of 2016 ("4Q 2016") and 0.72x for the first quarter of 2016 ("1Q 2016").

The Company's effort to improve the Health and Safety record continues and remains focused on both further reducing the rate of severe injuries and preventing fatalities.

Own personnel and contractors - Frequency rate

Lost time injury frequency rate 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Mining 0.58 1.39 1.08 0.84 0.75 NAFTA 0.85 0.87 0.89 0.62 0.91 Brazil 0.41 0.42 0.20 0.46 0.34 Europe 1.20 0.92 1.17 1.11 0.78 ACIS 0.45 0.61 0.55 0.53 0.69 Total Steel 0.83 0.75 0.80 0.78 0.71 Total (Steel and Mining) 0.80 0.84 0.84 0.79 0.72

Key corporate responsibility highlights for 1Q 2017:

ArcelorMittal's 2016 annual review entitled "Sustainable Progress" was published on May 3, 2017, demonstrating the significant steps the Company has taken towards integrated reporting. It sets out the progress towards its Action 2020 plan, segment by segment, referencing the importance of social and environmental value drivers in this process. The report also includes a section on Beyond 2020, which identifies the key drivers for long-term value creation and outlines several initiatives the Company is undertaking to deliver on as follows: critical breakthrough carbon capture and utilisation technology to reduce CO2 emissions a new Sustainable Innovation tool to ensure all new Global R&D projects make an improved contribution to sustainable development the ResponsibleSteel scheme, which is bringing together customers, suppliers, steelmakers and others, to create a common, trusted, social and environmental certification standard. ArcelorMittal plays a leading role and began to pilot a draft standard in March 2017.

ArcelorMittal Zenica (Bosnia & Herzegovina) undertook, in February 2017, an industrial-scale installation of the Company's new hybrid filter technology, designed to reduce air emissions at the sinter plant to well below the EU limit. A second installation will follow.

Analysis of results for 1Q 2017 versus 4Q 2016 and 1Q 2016

Total steel shipments in 1Q 2017 were 5.1% higher at 21.1 million metric tonnes as compared with 20.0 million metric tonnes for 4Q 2016 primarily due to improved shipments in NAFTA (+12.0%), Europe (+7.1%) and ACIS (+4.1%) offset in part by lower shipments in Brazil (-21.7%). Total steel shipments for 1Q 2017 were 1.9% lower as compared to 1Q 2016 primarily due to lower shipment volumes in Brazil (-9.9%), Europe (-2.3%) and ACIS (-2.8%) offset in part by improved shipments in NAFTA (+2.7%). On a comparable basis (considering the sale of long steel producing subsidiaries in the US (LaPlace and Vinton) in 2Q 2016 and Zaragoza in Spain during 3Q 2016), total steel shipments for 1Q 2017 were 0.9% lower as compared with 21.2 million metric tonnes for 1Q 2016.

Sales in 1Q 2017 were $16.1 billion as compared to $14.1 billion for 4Q 2016 and $13.4 billion for 1Q 2016. Sales in 1Q 2017 were 13.9% higher as compared to 4Q 2016 primarily due to higher average steel selling prices (+10.2%), higher steel shipments (+5.1%), higher seaborne iron ore reference prices (+21.0%) and higher market-priced iron ore shipments (+6.4%). Sales in 1Q 2017 were 20.1% higher as compared to 1Q 2016 primarily due to higher average steel selling prices (+24.9%), higher seaborne iron ore reference prices (+77.3%) and higher market-priced iron ore shipments (+11.2%), offset in part by lower steel shipments (-1.9%).

Depreciation for 1Q 2017 was lower at $655 million as compared to $696 million for 4Q 2016 and stable as compared to $652 million in 1Q 2016. FY 2017 depreciation is expected to be approximately $2.8 billion (based on current exchange rates).

Impairment charges for 1Q 2017 and 1Q 2016 were nil. Impairment charges for 4Q 2016 were $156 million mainly related to the Vanderbijlpark plant in South Africa.

Operating income for 1Q 2017 was $1.6 billion as compared to $0.8 billion in 4Q 2016 and $275 million in 1Q 2016. Operating income for 4Q 2016 was impacted by impairments as discussed above. Operating income for 1Q 2017 was higher as compared to 4Q 2016 primarily due to higher operating results in steel business as well as improved results in the Mining segment driven primarily by higher seaborne iron ore prices.

Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments for 1Q 2017 was $86 million as compared to $14 million for 4Q 2016, primarily due to the annual dividend declared by Erdemir ($45 million) and improved performance of Calvert, offset in part by a loss on dilution of the Company's stake in China Oriental[4] (#_edn4). Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments for 1Q 2016 of $324 million included a $329 million gain on disposal of Gestamp[5] (#_edn5).

Net interest expense in 1Q 2017 was $223 million as compared to $221 million in 4Q 2016 and $332 million in 1Q 2016. Net interest expense was lower in 1Q 2017 as compared to 1Q 2016 primarily due to debt reduction including early bond repayment via debt tenders during 2016.

Foreign exchange and other net financing costs in 1Q 2017 were $133 million as compared to $278 million for 4Q 2016 and a gain in 1Q 2016 of $9 million. Foreign exchange gains/losses primarily relate to the impact of the USD movements on Euro denominated deferred tax assets and Euro denominated debt. For 1Q 2017 a foreign exchange gain of $35 million was recorded (as compared to a loss of $128 million for 4Q 2016) mainly on account of a 1.4% depreciation of the USD against the Euro (versus 5.6% appreciation in 4Q 2016). Foreign exchange and other net financing costs for 1Q 2017 includes $159 million in premium accrued on an early repayment of bonds (settled in April 2017), offset by non-cash mark to market gains on certain derivatives (primarily mandatory convertible bonds call options following the market price increase in the underlying shares). Foreign exchange and other net financing costs in 4Q 2016 included $0.1 billion non-cash expense in connection with the issuance of shares in the context of the B-BBEE transaction in South Africa[6] (#_edn6). Foreign exchange and other net financing gain for 1Q 2016 included a foreign exchange gain of $107 million primarily on account of a 4.6% depreciation of the USD against the Euro.

ArcelorMittal recorded an income tax expense of $283 million for 1Q 2017 as compared to an income tax benefit of $13 million for 4Q 2016 and an income tax expense of $700 million for 1Q 2016. The tax expense in 1Q 2017 largely reflects improved results in a number of countries. The prior periods were impacted by the tax rate change and recoverability assessment of deferred tax assets in Luxembourg.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests for 1Q 2017 of $21 million represents minority shareholders' share of net income recorded in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada[7] (#_edn7) and Belgo Bekaert Arames in Brazil offset in part by their share of losses generated by ArcelorMittal South Africa. Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests for 4Q 2016 of $66 million and for 1Q 2016 of $8 million primarily represents their share of losses generated by ArcelorMittal South Africa.

ArcelorMittal recorded net income for 1Q 2017 of $1,002 million, or $0.33 earnings per share3, as compared to net income for 4Q 2016 of $403 million, or $0.13 earnings per share3, and a net loss for 1Q 2016 of $416 million, or $0.23 loss per share3.

Capital expenditure projects

The following tables summarize the Company's principal growth and optimization projects involving significant capital expenditures.

Completed projects in most recent quarters

Region Site Project Capacity / particulars Actual completion NAFTA Indiana Harbor Indiana Harbor "footprint optimization project" New caster at No.3 Steelshop installed 4Q 2016(a)

Ongoing projects

Region Site Project Capacity / particulars Forecast completion NAFTA Indiana Harbor Indiana Harbor "footprint optimization project" Restoration of 80" HSM and upgrades at Indiana Harbor finishing and logistics 2018(a) NAFTA AM/NS Calvert Phase 2: Slab yard expansion (Bay 5) Increase coil production level from 4.6Mt/year to 5.3Mt/year coils 3Q 2017 NAFTA ArcelorMittal Dofasco (Canada) Phase 2: Convert the current galvanizing line #4 to a Galvalume line Allow the galvaline #4 to produce 160kt galvalume and 128kt galvanize and closure of galvanize line #1 (capacity 170kt of galvalume) 2Q 2017



Europe ArcelorMittal Krakow (Poland) HRM extension Increase HRC capacity by 0.9Mt/year 2Q 2017(b) HDG increase Increasing HDG capacity by 0.4Mt/year 2Q 2017(b)



Europe Gent & Liege (Europe Flat Automotive UHSS Program)



Gent: Upgrade HSM and new furnace

Liege: Annealing line transformation Increase ~400kt in Ultra High Strength Steel capabilities 2017 Brazil ArcelorMittal Vega Do Sul (Brazil) Expansion project Increase hot dipped galvanizing (HDG) capacity by 0.6Mt/year and cold rolling (CR) capacity by 0.7Mt/year On hold Brazil Juiz de Fora (Brazil) Meltshop expansion Increase in meltshop capacity by 0.2Mt/year On hold(c)



Brazil Monlevade (Brazil) Sinter plant, blast furnace and meltshop Increase in liquid steel capacity by 1.2Mt/year;

Sinter feed capacity of 2.3Mt/year On hold Mining Liberia Phase 2 expansion project Increase production capacity to 15Mt/year Under review(d)

In support of the Company's Action 2020 program that was launched at its fourth quarter and full-year 2015 earnings announcement, the footprint optimization project at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor is now underway, which has resulted in structural changes required to improve asset and cost optimization. The plan involves idling redundant operations including the #1 aluminize line, 84" hot strip mill (HSM), and #5 continuous galvanizing line (CGL) and No.2 steel shop (expected to be idled in 2Q 2017) whilst making further planned investments totalling ~$200 million including a new caster at No.3 steelshop (completed in 4Q 2016), restoration of the 80" hot strip mill and Indiana Harbor finishing and logistics. The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

On July 7, 2015, ArcelorMittal Poland announced it was restarting preparations for the relining of blast furnace No. 5 in Krakow, which has now been completed during 3Q 2016. Total investments in the primary operations in the Krakow plant will amount to PLN 200 million (more than €40 million), which also includes modernization of the basic oxygen furnace No. 3. Additional projects in the downstream operations will also be implemented. These include the extension of the hot rolling mill capacity by 0.9 million tons per annum and increasing the hot dip galvanizing capacity by 0.4 million tons per annum. The capex value of those two projects exceeds PLN 300 million (€90 million) in total. In total, the Group will invest more than PLN 500 million (more than €130 million) in its operations in Krakow, including both upstream and downstream installations.

Though the Monlevade wire rod expansion project and Juiz de Fora rebar expansion were completed in 2015, and Juiz de Fora melt shop project is currently on hold and is expected to be completed upon Brazil domestic market recovery, the Company does not expect to increase shipments until domestic demand improves.

ArcelorMittal Liberia is moving ore extraction from its depleting DSO (direct shipping ore) deposit at Tokadeh to the nearby, low strip ratio and higher grade DSO Gangra deposit by 3Q 2017. Following a period of exploration cessation caused by the onset of Ebola, ArcelorMittal Liberia recommenced drilling for DSO resource extensions in late 2015. During 2016, the operation at Tokadeh was right-sized to 3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to focus on its "natural" Atlantic markets. The nearby Gangra deposit is now the preferred next development in a staged approach as opposed to the originally planned phase 2 step up to 15Mtpa of concentrated sinter fine ore that was delayed in August 2014 due to the declaration of force majeure by contractors following the Ebola virus outbreak, and then reassessed following rapid iron ore price declines over the period since. Accordingly, the Gangra mine, haul road and related existing plant and equipment upgrades are on track. ArcelorMittal remains committed to Liberia where it operates a full value chain of mine, rail and port and where it has been operating the mine on a DSO basis since 2011. With 2 billion tonnes of iron ore resource in its lease, ArcelorMittal Liberia presents a strong, competitive source of product ore for the international market based on continuing DSO mining and then moving to a long-term sinter feed and concentration phase.

Analysis of segment operations

NAFTA

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Sales 4,458 3,795 4,269 3,920 3,822 Operating income 396 164 424 1,209 205 Depreciation (128) (137) (142) (136) (134) Exceptional income[8] (#_edn8) - - - 832 - EBITDA 524 301 566 513 339 Crude steel production (kt) 6,216 5,197 5,632 5,735 5,644 Steel shipments (kt) 5,610 5,011 5,364 5,443 5,463 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 719 681 715 660 635

NAFTA segment crude steel production increased 19.6% to 6.2 million metric tonnes in 1Q 2017 as compared to 5.2 million metric tonnes for 4Q 2016 in line with improved demand.

Steel shipments in 1Q 2017 increased by 12.0% to 5.6 million metric tonnes as compared to 5.0 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016, primarily driven by a 14.9% increase in flat products volumes reflecting the end of the destock in the US which negatively impacted shipments in the prior period.

Sales in 1Q 2017 increased by 17.5% to $4.5 billion as compared to $3.8 billion in 4Q 2016, primarily due to higher average steel selling prices (+5.6%) and higher steel shipment volumes as discussed above. Compared to the 4Q 2016, average steel selling prices for long products improved +10.0% and for flat products improved +4.1%.

Operating income in 1Q 2017 increased to $396 million as compared to operating income of $164 million in 4Q 2016 and operating income of $205 million in 1Q 2016.

EBITDA in 1Q 2017 increased by 74% to $524 million as compared to $301 million in 4Q 2016 primarily due to higher steel shipment volumes (+12.0%) and a positive price cost impact with average steel selling prices higher by +5.6%. EBITDA in 1Q 2017 improved 54.4% as compared to $339 million in 1Q 2016 due primarily to a positive price cost impact with average steel selling prices higher by +13.2%.

Brazil

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Sales 1,610 1,751 1,729 1,488 1,255 Operating income 175 143 233 149 89 Depreciation (71) (70) (68) (64) (56) EBITDA 246 213 301 213 145 Crude steel production (kt) 2,710 2,778 2,888 2,800 2,667 Steel shipments (kt) 2,226 2,841 2,751 2,689 2,472 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 678 565 582 515 474

Brazil segment crude steel production decreased by 2.5% to 2.7 million metric tonnes in 1Q 2017 as compared to 2.8 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016, primarily due to planned maintenance at Tubarao, Brazil.

Steel shipments in 1Q 2017 decreased by 21.7% to 2.2 million metric tonnes as compared to 2.8 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016, primarily due to a 27.3% decrease in flat product steel shipments (primarily export shipments, given the need to rebuild inventory following maintenance and ahead of the seasonally stronger demand period, as well as temporary shipment delays) and a 10.2% decrease in long product steel shipments (primarily reflecting weak domestic demand).

Sales in 1Q 2017 decreased by 8.0% to $1.6 billion as compared to $1.8 billion in 4Q 2016, due to lower steel shipments as discussed above, offset in part by 20.1% increase in average steel selling prices, with average US dollar selling prices for flat products improving by 28% (reflecting higher domestic prices as well as the mix benefit of lower slab exports) and improving by 11.3% for long products.

Operating income in 1Q 2017 increased to $175 million as compared to an operating income of $143 million in 4Q 2016 and operating income of $89 million in 1Q 2016.

EBITDA in 1Q 2017 increased by 15.3% to $246 million as compared to $213 million in 4Q 2016 primarily due to a $21 million provision reversal as well as a positive price cost impact offset in part by lower steel shipment volumes. EBITDA in 1Q 2017 was 69.1% higher as compared to $145 million in 1Q 2016 due to a positive price cost impact with a 43.2% increase in average steel selling prices in US$ terms, offset in part by lower steel shipments by -9.9% (flat exports down 14.8% and long product down 14.2%).

Europe

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Sales 8,222 7,139 7,172 7,810 7,151 Operating income 636 387 414 383 86 Depreciation (273) (311) (303) (293) (277) Impairment - - - (49) - EBITDA 909 698 717 725 363 Crude steel production (kt) 11,212 10,173 10,571 10,720 11,171 Steel shipments (kt) 10,208 9,535 9,382 10,886 10,444 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 649 590 596 562 530

Europe segment crude steel production increased by 10.2% to 11.2 million metric tonnes in 1Q 2017, as compared to 10.2 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016 (which was impacted by the planned reline at ArcelorMittal Asturias, Spain).

Steel shipments in 1Q 2017 increased by 7.1% to 10.2 million metric tonnes as compared to 9.5 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016, primarily due to a 12.8% increase in flat product shipments due to improved demand offset partly by a 5.4% decline in long product steel shipments.

Sales in 1Q 2017 increased 15.2% to $8.2 billion as compared to $7.1 billion in 4Q 2016, primarily due to higher average steel selling prices (+9.9%), (with flat and long products average steel selling prices increasing +9.4% and +9.9%, respectively), and higher steel shipments as discussed above.

Operating income in 1Q 2017 was $636 million as compared to $387 million in 4Q 2016 and $86 million in 1Q 2016.

EBITDA in 1Q 2017 increased by 30.3% to $909 million as compared to $698 million in 4Q 2016 primarily due to higher steel volumes. EBITDA in 1Q 2017 improved 150.4% as compared to 1Q 2016 primarily on account of higher average steel selling prices (+22.3%) and cost efficiency improvements, offset in part by higher input costs.

ACIS

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Sales 1,807 1,526 1,586 1,581 1,192 Operating income/ (loss) 116 (92) 156 162 (15) Depreciation (75) (78) (77) (80) (76) Impairment - (156) - - - EBITDA 191 142 233 242 61 Crude steel production (kt) 3,492 3,646 3,552 3,926 3,668 Steel shipments (kt) 3,221 3,095 3,408 3,453 3,315 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 502 432 419 409 320

ACIS segment crude steel production in 1Q 2017 decreased by 4.2% to 3.5 million metric tonnes as compared to 3.6 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016 primarily due to planned maintenance of BF#9 in Ukraine.

Steel shipments in 1Q 2017 increased by 4.1% to 3.2 million metric tonnes as compared to 3.1 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016 primarily due to a seasonal improvement in South Africa offset in part by lower steel shipments in the CIS impacted by the planned maintenance as described above.

Sales in 1Q 2017 increased 18.4% to $1.8 billion as compared to $1.5 billion in 4Q 2016, primarily due to higher steel shipments (+4.1%) and higher average steel selling prices (+16.2%).

Operating income in 1Q 2017 was $116 million as compared to an operating loss of $92 million in 4Q 2016 and operating loss of $15 million in 1Q 2016. Operating loss in 4Q 2016 was impacted by impairments of $156 million mainly related to the Vanderbijlpark plant in South Africa.

EBITDA in 1Q 2017 increased +34.2% to $191 million as compared to $142 million in 4Q 2016. EBITDA in 4Q 2016 was impacted by a one-time charge of $28 million in relation to environmental liabilities at the Thabazimbi mine in South Africa. EBITDA in 1Q 2017 was higher than 4Q 2016 primarily on account of higher steel shipment volumes (+4.1%). EBITDA in 1Q 2017 was higher as compared to $61 million in 1Q 2016, primarily due to a positive price cost impact.

Mining

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Sales 1,030 896 809 809 600 Operating income/ (loss) 378 203 103 62 (2) Depreciation (102) (94) (101) (101) (100) EBITDA 480 297 204 163 98 Own iron ore production (a) (Mt) 14.0 13.9 13.7 13.5 14.1 Iron ore shipped externally and internally at market price (b) (Mt) 8.7 8.1 8.1 9.6 7.8 Iron ore shipment - cost plus basis (Mt) 4.7 5.4 5.8 5.8 5.3 Own coal production(a) (Mt) 1.7 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.4 Coal shipped externally and internally at market price(b) (Mt) 0.8 0.9 1.0 0.7 0.9 Coal shipment - cost plus basis (Mt) 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8

(a) Own iron ore and coal production not including strategic long-term contracts.

(b) Iron ore and coal shipments of market-priced based materials include the Company's own mines, and share of production at other mines, and exclude supplies under strategic long-term contracts.

Own iron ore production in 1Q 2017 increased by 0.7% to 14.0 million metric tonnes as compared to 13.9 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016 due to increased production in Mexico (Volcan mine restarted February 2017) and Liberia, offset in part by seasonally lower production in Canada and lower production in the US. Own iron ore production in 1Q 2017 decreased by 1.0% as compared to 14.1 million metric tonnes in 1Q 2016 primarily due to decreased production in Liberia and US offset in part by higher production in Mexico.

Own iron ore production is expected to increase in 2017: In Liberia, based on Tokadeh ore together with the transition to the new Gangra deposit production is expected to increase to 3Mt in 2017 (versus 2Mt in 2016) before ramping up to 5Mtpa in 2018; the restart of the Volcan mine in Mexico in February 2017 is expected to produce an additional 2Mt (in 2017 versus 2016); production in Ukraine is expected to recover following resolution of a delay in accessing new tailings disposal land which negatively impacted production in 2016 by approximately 1Mt.

Market-priced iron ore shipments in 1Q 2017 increased 6.4% to 8.7 million metric tonnes as compared to 8.1 million metric tonnes in 4Q 2016, primarily driven by higher shipments in Mexico, Ukraine and ArcelorMittal Mines Canada. During 4Q 2016 market-priced iron ore shipments in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada were impacted by logistics and transportation issues following severe weather conditions. Market-priced iron ore shipments in 1Q 2017 increased by +11.2% as compared to 1Q 2016 driven by increased ArcelorMittal Mines Canada shipments and Mexico offset in part by lower Liberia shipments. Given expected higher production described above, FY 2017 market-priced iron ore shipments are expected to increase by approximately 10% versus FY 2016.

Own coal production in 1Q 2017 decreased marginally by 2.6% to 1.7 million metric tonnes as compared to 4Q 2016. Own coal production in 1Q 2017 increased 20.0% as compared to 1Q 2016 with increases at both Kazakhstan and Princeton (US) mines.

Market-priced coal shipments in 1Q 2017 decreased 11.9% to 0.8 million metric tonnes as compared to 4Q 2016 primarily due to decreased shipments at Princeton (US). Market-priced coal shipments in 1Q 2017 decreased 7.1% as compared to 1Q 2016 primarily due to decreased shipments at Princeton (US) offset in part by increased shipments in Kazakhstan.

Operating income in 1Q 2017 increased to $378 million as compared to an operating income of $203 million in 4Q 2016, and an operating loss of $2 million in 1Q 2016, primarily for the reasons discussed below.

EBITDA in 1Q 2017 increased 61.5% to $480 million as compared to $297 million in 4Q 2016, primarily due to increased seaborne iron ore market reference prices (+21.0%) and increased coal prices. EBITDA in 1Q 2017 was significantly higher as compared to $98 million in 1Q 2016, primarily due to higher seaborne iron ore reference prices (+77.3%), higher market-priced iron ore shipment volumes (+11.2%) and higher coal prices.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

For 1Q 2017, net cash used in operating activities was $299 million as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1,653 million in 4Q 2016. The net cash used in operating activities during 1Q 2017 was impacted by a working capital investment ($2,181 million) as compared to a working capital release ($495 million) in 4Q 2016. The change in the working capital position reflects seasonal changes in inventory and receivables as well as the effects of higher selling and raw material prices.

Net cash used in investing activities during 1Q 2017 was $598 million as compared to $809 million in 4Q 2016 and $572 million in 1Q 2016. Capital expenditure decreased to $580 million in 1Q 2017 as compared to $802 million in 4Q 2016 and $586 million in 1Q 2016. FY 2017 capital expenditure is expected to be $2.9 billion.

Net cash provided by financing activities for 1Q 2017 was $666 million as compared to net cash used in financing activities of $468 million for 4Q 2016 and net cash provided by financing activities of $140 million for 1Q 2016. Net cash provided by financing activities for 1Q 2017 primarily includes proceeds from the European Investment Bank loan[9] (#_edn9) of €350 million ($373 million) and $0.3 billion of commercial paper issuances. Net cash used in financing activities for 4Q 2016 primarily includes repayments of a $0.3 billion loan and $0.5 billion of short term facilities, offset in part by a $0.3 billion increase in commercial paper issuances. In addition, while not reflected in the above amounts, the Company used $1,040 million of cash and liquidity resources to redeem outstanding bonds on April 3, 2017 (see Key recent developments).

During 1Q 2017, the Company paid dividends of $40 million primarily to minority shareholders in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada. During 4Q 2016 and 1Q 2016, the Company paid dividends of $7 million and $6 million, respectively, to minority shareholders in Belgo Bekaert Arames in Brazil.

As of March 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $2.4 billion as compared to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2016 and $2.9 billion at March 31, 2016. Gross debt increased to $14.5 billion as at March 31, 2017, as compared to $13.7 billion at December 31, 2016 and $20.2 billion at March 31, 2016. The above-referenced usage of cash to redeem bonds on April 3, 2017 is noted in this respect.

As of March 31, 2017, net debt increased to $12.1 billion as compared with $11.1 billion at December 31, 2016 (primarily due to a working capital investment), but lower as compared to $17.3 billion as of March 31, 2016.

As of March 31, 2017, the Company had liquidity of $7.9 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 billion and $5.5 billion of available credit lines[10] (#_edn10). The $5.5 billion credit facility contains a financial covenant of 4.25x Net debt / EBITDA. On March 31, 2017, the average debt maturity was 6.4 years.

Key recent developments

On May 11, 2017, following the approval of the Reverse Stock Split by the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal held on May 10, 2017, ArcelorMittal announced that it will proceed to consolidate each three existing shares in the Company without nominal value into one share without nominal value (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective on May 22, 2017.



On May 10, 2017, the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of shareholders of ArcelorMittal held in Luxembourg approved all resolutions on their respective agendas by a strong majority. A total of 63.19% of the voting rights were represented at the general meetings. The results of the votes are posted on corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Equity Investors > Shareholders' meetings > General Meetings - 10 May 2017" where the full documentation regarding to the general meetings is available.



The shareholders re-elected Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mr. Bruno Lafont and Mr. Wurth as directors of ArcelorMittal for a term of three years each. The Board of Directors took note of Mr. Narayanan Vaghul's decision to resign from the Board of Directors. Mrs. Karyn Ovelmen will succeed Mr. Narayanan Vaghul as the chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee. Mr. Lewis Kaden was not re-elected taking into consideration the Company's 12 consecutive years' term policy for independent directors and will be succeeded by Mr. Bruno Lafont as the new Lead Independent Director and chairman of the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board of ArcelorMittal thanked both Mr. Narayanan Vaghul and Mr. Lewis Kaden for their contribution and service.

On March 1, 2017, ArcelorMittal's Board of Directors had taken note of Mr. Wilbur Ross' resignation from the Board as a consequence of his confirmation as United States Secretary of Commerce. The Board of ArcelorMittal congratulated Mr. Ross on his new role. Commenting, Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Chairman & CEO, ArcelorMittal, said: "I've known Wilbur for more than a decade, since we bought his company International Steel Group in 2004. Since then he has been a very active and engaged member of our Board and has always been a trusted and valued source of advice to me. He's a very astute and successful businessman, whose many years of experience at the heart of international finance and commerce mean he is very well positioned to shape policy that promotes economic growth. I am sure he will make an excellent Commerce Secretary, bringing great energy, experience and wisdom to the role. It is very good news to have such an accomplished businessman and investor in government."



On March 1, 2017, ArcelorMittal announced the publication of the notice to redeem all of its outstanding $1,500 million 9.850% Notes due June 1, 2019. The settlement, financed with existing cash and liquidity, occurred on April 3, 2017, with total cash spent of $1,040 million including accrued interest and premium on early repayment.



On February 23, 2017, ArcelorMittal Brasil S.A. and Votorantim S.A. announced the signing of a definitive agreement, pursuant to which Votorantim's long steel businesses in Brazil, Votorantim Siderurgia, will become a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Brasil and Votorantim will hold a minority stake in ArcelorMittal Brasil. Votorantim's long steel operations in Argentina (Acerbrag) and Colombia (PazdelRío) were not included in the transaction. The combination of the businesses will result in a long product steel producer with annual crude steel capacity of 5.6 million metric tonnes and annual rolling capacity of 5.4 million metric tonnes. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in Brazil, including the approval of the Brazilian anti-trust authority CADE. Until closing, ArcelorMittal Brasil and Votorantim Siderurgia will remain fully separate and independent companies.



On February 23, 2017, Toyota Europe awarded ArcelorMittal its 'Built in Quality' supplier award in recognition of the Company's impressive quality performance. 'Built in Quality' is a Toyota methodology that aims to continuously improve quality. Toyota trains its suppliers to understand and implement this methodology in the sites that manufacture products for the automotive company. ArcelorMittal's 'Built in Quality' award follows the implementation of the methodology, which began around 10 years ago, and comes in recognition of ArcelorMittal's quality performance that has continuously improved over the last three years. Toyota Europe gave a number of reasons for recognising ArcelorMittal with the award, including: A low number of claims (e.g. defects), exceeding Toyota Europe's quality target by more than 15% Recognition as the best steel supplier in Toyota Europe's annual supplier assessment for the second consecutive year The significant and increasing gap between ArcelorMittal's performance and that of its competitors Zero quality problem reports (QPRs) in 2016 for ArcelorMittal Mardyck in France (part of the Atlantique and Lorraine cluster), the main mill supplying Toyota Europe with automotive and exposed galvannealed steels Recognition as the best quality steel supplier for Toyota Manufacturing Russia in 2016.





Recent regulatory filings

On March 28, 2017, ArcelorMittal published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended December 31, 2016. These financial statements have been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu (http://www.bourse.lu)) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com (http://corporate.arcelormittal.com) under "Investors > Financial reports > Annual reports".



On February 28, 2017, ArcelorMittal published its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2016. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu (http://www.bourse.lu/)) and is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com (http://corporate.arcelormittal.com) under "Investors > Financial reports > Annual reports (http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/financial-reports/annual-reports)".



On February 23, 2017, ArcelorMittal filed its Annual Report 2016 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on ArcelorMittal's website http://corporate.arcelormittal.com (http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/) under SEC filings (http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/financial-reports/sec-filings).



Outlook and guidance

The following global apparent steel consumption ("ASC") figures have been updated to reflect the Company's final 2016 estimates. The outlook for 2017 remains unchanged from those presented in connection with the full year 2016 results announcement.

Global ASC is estimated to have expanded by +1% in 2016. Based on the current economic outlook, ArcelorMittal expects global ASC to grow further in 2017 by between ~ +0.5% to +1.5%. By region: ASC in the US (excluding Pipe & tube) declined in 2016 by approximately -2.0%, driven in large part by a significant destock in the 2H 2016. However, underlying demand continues to expand, and the expected absence of a further destock in 2017 should support ASC growth in the US of approximately +3.0% to 4.0% in 2017. In Europe, ArcelorMittal expects the pick-up in underlying demand to continue, supported by the strength of the automotive end market, but apparent demand is expected to be modest at +0.5% to +1.5% in 2017 (versus growth of +3.0% in 2016). In Brazil, following the significant decline in ASC in 2016 (-13.8%) ASC is expected to grow by +3.0% to +4.0% in 2017 as the economy mildly recovers as consumer confidence returns. In the CIS, following an ASC decline of -3.8% in 2016, the region should stabilize in 2017 with ASC similar to 2016 levels (-0.5% to +0.5%). In China, following ASC growth of +1.3% in 2016, demand is expected to stabilise in 2017 (decline of around 0% to -1.0%).

Capex spend in 2017 is expected to increase to $2.9 billion (from $2.4 billion in 2016) as the Group seeks to capitalize on opportunities to grow value and returns. In addition, interest expense is expected to decline to $0.9 billion (as compared to $1.1 billion in FY 2016); while cash taxes and contributions to fund pensions are expected to increase by a total of $0.2 billion. As a result, the Company expects the cash needs of the business in 2017 to increase to $5.0 billion (from $4.5 billion in 2016).

ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position1

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, In millions of U.S. dollars 2017 2016 2016 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 2,402 2,615 2,863 Trade accounts receivable and other 3,971 2,974 3,325 Inventories 16,393 14,734 12,866 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,251 1,665 2,793 Assets held for sale[11] (#_edn11) 126 259 301 Total Current Assets 25,143 22,247 22,148 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,716 5,651 5,689 Property, plant and equipment 35,049 34,831 36,213 Investments in associates and joint ventures 4,470 4,297 4,457 Deferred tax assets 5,931 5,837 6,163 Other assets 2,182 2,279 1,889 Total Assets 78,491 75,142 76,559 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 3,452 1,885 3,883 Trade accounts payable and other[12] (#_edn12) 12,043 11,633 9,477 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities11 4,853 4,502 4,964 Liabilities held for sale11 38 95 208 Total Current Liabilities 20,386 18,115 18,532 Long-term debt, net of current portion 11,047 11,789 16,309 Deferred tax liabilities 2,626 2,529 2,322 Other long-term liabilities 10,503 10,384 11,587 Total Liabilities 44,562 42,817 48,750 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent 31,743 30,135 25,580 Non-controlling interests 2,186 2,190 2,229 Total Equity 33,929 32,325 27,809 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 78,491 75,142 76,559

ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations1

In millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise shown Three months ended Mar 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2016 Sept 30,

2016 Jun 30,

2016 Mar 31,

2016 Sales 16,086 14,126 14,523 14,743 13,399 Depreciation (655) (696) (693) (680) (652) Impairment - (156) - (49) - Exceptional income8 - - - 832 - Operating income 1,576 809 1,204 1,873 275 Operating margin % 9.8% 5.7% 8.3% 12.7% 2.1% Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments 86 14 109 168 324 Net interest expense (223) (221) (255) (306) (332) Foreign exchange and other net financing (loss)/gain (133) (278) (223) (450) 9 Income before taxes and non-controlling interests 1,306 324 835 1,285 276 Current tax (207) (80) (67) (83) (24) Deferred tax (76) 93 (79) (70) (676) Income tax (expense) / benefit (283) 13 (146) (153) (700) Income / (loss) including non-controlling interests 1,023 337 689 1,132 (424) Non-controlling interests (income) / loss (21) 66 (9) (20) 8 Net income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,002 403 680 1,112 (416) Basic earnings / (loss) per common share ($)3 0.33 0.13 0.22 0.38 (0.23) Diluted earnings / (loss) per common share ($)3 0.33 0.13 0.22 0.38 (0.23) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)3 3,059 3,059 3,059 2,961 1,793 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)3 3,067 3,064 3,063 2,964 1,793 OTHER INFORMATION EBITDA 2,231 1,661 1,897 1,770 927 EBITDA Margin % 13.9% 11.8% 13.1% 12.0% 6.9% Own iron ore production (million metric tonnes) 14.0 13.9 13.7 13.5 14.1 Crude steel production (million metric tonnes) 23.6 21.8 22.6 23.1 23.2 Total shipments of steel products (million metric tonnes) 21.1 20.0 20.3 22.1 21.5

ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash flows1

In millions of U.S. dollars Three months ended Mar 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2016 Sept 30,

2016 Jun 30,

2016 Mar 31,

2016 Operating activities: Income /(loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,002 403 680 1,112 (416) Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash (used in) / provided by operations: Non-controlling interest's income / (loss) 21 (66) 9 20 (8) Depreciation and impairment 655 852 693 729 652 Exceptional income8 - - - (832) - Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments (86) (14) (109) (168) (324) Deferred income tax 76 (93) 79 70 676 Change in working capital (2,181) 495 (565) 235 (1,188) Other operating activities (net) 214 76 89 (297) (82) Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities (299) 1,653 876 869 (690) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (580) (802) (535) (521) (586) Other investing activities (net) (18) (7) 235 1,059 14 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (598) (809) (300) 538 (572) Financing activities: Net proceeds / (payments) relating to payable to banks and long-term debt 743 (450) (717) (4,923) 83 Dividends paid (40) (7) (7) (41) (6) Equity offering - - - 3,115 - Other financing activities (net) (37) (11) (17) (8) 63 Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 666 (468) (741) (1,857) 140 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (231) 376 (165) (450) (1,122) Cash and cash equivalents transferred from/ (to) assets held for sale 13 (13) - - - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3 (15) 29 (23) (118) Change in cash and cash equivalents (215) 348 (136) (473) (1,240)

Appendix 1: Product shipments by region

(000'kt) 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 Flat 4,944 4,301 4,698 4,641 4,567 Long 829 817 829 964 1,037 NAFTA 5,610 5,011 5,364 5,443 5,463 Flat 1,364 1,877 1,730 1,627 1,455 Long 866 964 1,026 1,065 1,009 Brazil 2,226 2,841 2,751 2,689 2,472 Flat 7,377 6,541 6,562 7,536 7,332 Long 2,806 2,967 2,767 3,316 3,064 Europe 10,208 9,535 9,382 10,886 10,444 CIS 2,119 2,198 2,459 2,322 2,202 Africa 1,102 895 950 1,130 1,112 ACIS 3,221 3,095 3,408 3,453 3,315

Note: "Others and eliminations" lines are not presented in the table

Appendix 2: Capital expenditures

(USDm) 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 NAFTA 97 138 98 103 106 Brazil 57 81 44 48 64 Europe 252 313 171 192 275 ACIS 73 128 105 101 63 Mining 90 137 113 71 71 Total 580 802 535 521 586

Note: "Others and eliminations" lines are not presented in the table

Appendix 3: Debt repayment schedule as of March 31, 2017

Debt repayment schedule (USD billion) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 >2021 Total Bonds* 1.4 1.4 0.8 1.8 1.3 4.9 11.6 Commercial paper 0.7 - - - - - 0.7 Other loans** 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.5 2.2 Total gross debt 3.0 1.6 1.1 2.0 1.4 5.4 14.5

* 2017 bonds include $0.9 billion of bonds that were early redeemed in April 2017

** Other loans in 2017 includes a $0.5 billion drawing under the ArcelorMittal USA $1 billion asset based loan (facility available until 2021)

Appendix 4: Credit lines available as of March 31, 2017

Credit lines available (USD billion) Maturity Commitment Drawn Available - $2.3bn tranche of $5.5bn revolving credit facility 21/12/2019 2.3 - 2.3 - $3.2bn tranche of $5.5bn revolving credit facility 21/12/2021 3.2 - 3.2 Total committed lines 5.5 - 5.5

Appendix 5: Reconciliation of EBITDA to operating income

(USDm) 1Q 17 4Q 16 3Q 16 2Q 16 1Q 16 EBITDA 2,231 1,661 1,897 1,770 927 Depreciation (655) (696) (693) (680) (652) Impairment - (156) - (49) - Exceptional income8 - - - 832 - Operating income 1,576 809 1,204 1,873 275

Note: Segment EBITDA is reconciled to segment operating income in each of the segment discussions above.

Appendix 6: Reconciliation of net debt

(USDm) Mar 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 Short term debt and current portion of long-term debt 3,452 1,885 3,883 Long-term debt, net of current portion 11,047 11,789 16,309 Gross Debt 14,499 13,674 20,192 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 2,402 2,615 2,863 Net debt 12,097 11,059 17,329

Appendix 7: 1:3 Share consolidation / Reverse Stock split

At the Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 10, 2017, the ArcelorMittal Shareholders approved a share consolidation based on a ratio 1:3, whereby every three current shares will be consolidated into one share (with a change in the number of shares outstanding and the accounting par value per share). The table below presents the weighted average common shares outstanding and basic and diluted earnings per share following the share consolidation for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017 and for the 3 months ended December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2016 recast for comparative purposes.

Three months ended In millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise shown Mar 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Sept. 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 Net income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,002 403 680 1,112 (416) Basic earnings / (loss) per common share ($) 0.98 0.40 0.67 1.13 (0.70) Diluted earnings / (loss) per common share ($) 0.98 0.39 0.67 1.13 (0.70) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) 1,020 1,020 1,020 987 598 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) 1,022 1,021 1,021 988 598

Appendix 8: Terms and definitions

Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release report to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:

LTIF: lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

EBITDA: operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses and exceptional income/(charges).

Exceptional income / (charges): relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual and are not representative of the normal course of business such as restructuring costs or asset disposals.

Cash and cash equivalents: represents cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments

Net debt: long-term debt, plus short term debt less cash and cash equivalents

Gross debt: long-term debt, plus short term debt (including those held as part of liabilities held for sale).

Market-priced tonnes: represent amounts of iron ore and coal from ArcelorMittal mines that could be sold to third parties on the open market. Market-priced tonnes that are not sold to third parties are transferred from the Mining segment to the Company's steel producing segments and reported at the prevailing market price. Shipments of raw materials that do not constitute market-priced tonnes are transferred internally and reported on a cost-plus basis.

Foreign exchange and other net financing (loss) / gain: include foreign currency exchange impact, bank fees, interest on pensions, impairments of financial instruments, revaluation of derivative instruments and other charges that cannot be directly linked to operating results.

Average steel selling prices: calculated as steel sales divided by steel shipments.

Mining segment sales: i) "External sales": mined product sold to third parties at market price; ii) "Market-priced tonnes": internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; iii) "Cost-plus tonnes" - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market).

Working capital: trade accounts receivable plus inventories less trade and other accounts payable.

Capex: includes the acquisition of tangible and intangible assets.

Seaborne iron ore reference prices: refers to iron ore prices for 62% Fe CFR China.

Own iron ore production: Includes total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps (excludes share of production and strategic long-term contracts).

On-going projects: Refer to projects for which construction has begun (excluding various projects that are under development), even if such projects have been placed on hold pending improved operating conditions.

EBITDA/tonne: calculated as EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.

Steel-only EBITDA: calculated as EBITDA less Mining segment EBITDA.

Steel-only EBITDA/tonne: calculated as steel-only EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.

Iron ore unit cash cost: includes weighted average pellet and concentrate cost of goods sold across all mines.

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents plus available credit lines excluding back-up lines for the commercial paper program.

Shipments information at segment and group level eliminates intra-segment shipments (which are primarily between Flat/Long plants and Tubular plants) and inter-segment shipments respectively. Shipments of Downstream Solutions are excluded.

Operating segments: The NAFTA segment includes the Flat, Long and Tubular operations of USA, Canada and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes the Flat operations of Brazil, and the Long and Tubular operations of Brazil and its neighboring countries including Argentina, Costa Rica and Venezuela. The Europe segment comprises the Flat, Long and Tubular operations of the European business, as well as Downstream Solutions. The ACIS segment includes the Flat, Long and Tubular operations of Kazakhstan, Ukraine and South Africa.

YoY: Refers to year-on-year.

Free cash flow: Refers to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capex.

Net debt/EBITDA: Refers to Net debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA calculation.

Operating results: Refers to operating income/(loss).



