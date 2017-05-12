The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 12.05.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.05.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA QU9 XFRA CA74737N1042 QUADRON CANNATECH EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA GQTV XFRA MHY2109Q5075 DRYSHIPS INC. 5/17 DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA UERR XFRA MHY8897Y4048 TOP SHIPS NEW 2017 DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 2TKA XFRA US67011N1054 NOVUS THERAPEUT. DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR N