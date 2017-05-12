

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 9-day low of 1.0804 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0770.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 1.5912, 0.6827 and 77.69 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5851, 0.6849 and 77.99, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the aussie, 1.60 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback and 76.00 against the yen.



