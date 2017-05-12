sprite-preloader
WKN: 885227 ISIN: SE0000188518 
12.05.2017
Interim Report January-March 2017: Catella

SOLNA, Sweden, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Total income increased to SEK 32 M, or 7%, and operating profit/loss increased by SEK 5 M, or 9% year-on-year. Assets under management increased by SEK 7.9 Bn in the quarter, and by SEK 27.9 Bn year-on-year, which improved fixed earnings. Year-on-year income and profit were both generated from a broader base spanning all parts of Catella.

The Group, first quarter

  • Total income SEK 495 M (462)
  • Net sales SEK 493 M (450)
  • Operating profit/loss SEK 66 M (61)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK 72 M (75)
  • Profit for the period SEK 53 M (55), of which attributable to parent company shareholders SEK 33 M (17)
  • Earnings per share* SEK 0.41 (0.21)
  • Equity* SEK 1,597 M (1,333)
  • Earnings per share* SEK 19.51 (16.28)
  • Catella seeks to issue a new unsecured bond with a maturity of five years and a framework of SEK 750 M

* Attributable to parent company shareholders.

Full report attached.

CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Knut Pedersen
CEO and President
+46-8-463-33-10
knut.pedersen@catella.se

Press contact:
Ann Charlotte Svensson
Head of Group Communications
+46-8-463-32-55, +46-72-510-11-61
anncharlotte.svensson@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella/r/interim-report-january-march-2017,c2263855

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1744/2263855/673329.pdf

Interim Report Q1 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire