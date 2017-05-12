Interim Report January-March 2017: Catella

SOLNA, Sweden, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Total income increased to SEK 32 M, or 7%, and operating profit/loss increased by SEK 5 M, or 9% year-on-year. Assets under management increased by SEK 7.9 Bn in the quarter, and by SEK 27.9 Bn year-on-year, which improved fixed earnings. Year-on-year income and profit were both generated from a broader base spanning all parts of Catella.
The Group, first quarter
- Total income SEK 495 M (462)
- Net sales SEK 493 M (450)
- Operating profit/loss SEK 66 M (61)
- Profit/loss before tax SEK 72 M (75)
- Profit for the period SEK 53 M (55), of which attributable to parent company shareholders SEK 33 M (17)
- Earnings per share* SEK 0.41 (0.21)
- Equity* SEK 1,597 M (1,333)
- Earnings per share* SEK 19.51 (16.28)
- Catella seeks to issue a new unsecured bond with a maturity of five years and a framework of SEK 750 M
* Attributable to parent company shareholders.
