Interim Report January-March 2017: Catella

SOLNA, Sweden, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Total income increased to SEK 32 M, or 7%, and operating profit/loss increased by SEK 5 M, or 9% year-on-year. Assets under management increased by SEK 7.9 Bn in the quarter, and by SEK 27.9 Bn year-on-year, which improved fixed earnings. Year-on-year income and profit were both generated from a broader base spanning all parts of Catella.

The Group, first quarter

Total income SEK 495 M (462)

Net sales SEK 493 M (450)

Operating profit/loss SEK 66 M (61)

Profit/loss before tax SEK 72 M (75)

Profit for the period SEK 53 M (55), of which attributable to parent company shareholders SEK 33 M (17)

Earnings per share* SEK 0.41 (0.21)

Equity* SEK 1,597 M (1,333)

Earnings per share* SEK 19.51 (16.28)

Catella seeks to issue a new unsecured bond with a maturity of five years and a framework of SEK 750 M

* Attributable to parent company shareholders.

Full report attached.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Knut Pedersen

CEO and President

+46-8-463-33-10

knut.pedersen@catella.se

Press contact:

Ann Charlotte Svensson

Head of Group Communications

+46-8-463-32-55, +46-72-510-11-61

anncharlotte.svensson@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella/r/interim-report-january-march-2017,c2263855

The following files are available for download: