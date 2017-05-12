Anrufung des Schiedsgerichts zwecks Aufhebung

des Lizenz- und Liefervertrags von Uceris mit Valeant



Dublin - 12. Mai 2017 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) gab heute bekannt, dass Cosmo Klage beim Schiedsgericht gegen Santarus Inc und Valeant Pharmaceuticals Irland eingereicht hat unter den Schiedsgerichtsregeln des Internationalen Schiedsgerichts. Eingeklagt werden Vertragsverletzungen inklusive Verletzung der Pflichten kommerziell sinnvoller Verkaufsanstrengungen um Uceris zu vermarkten. Das Schiedsgericht wird ersucht den bestehenden Lizenzvertrag und den Produktlieferungsvertrag zu beenden und die Übertragung der Marketingauthorisierung auf Cosmo anzuordnen.

Der Fall wird ab dem 4. Oktober 2017 angehÓ§rt und der Schiedsspruch wird auf Anfang 2018 erwartet. Cosmo glaubt substantielle und wohl begründete Argumente zu haben, um die Klage zu rechtfertigen und untermauern.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein Spezialitäten-Pharmaunternehmen, das in optimierten Therapien für ausgewählte Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und für endoskopische Applikationen weltweit führend werden will. Die proprietäre klinische Entwicklungspipeline von Cosmo fokussiert auf innovativen Behandlungen von entzündlichen DarmÂerkrankungen (IBD) wie zum Beispiel Colitis Ulcerosa und die Morbus-Crohn-Krankheit sowie DickdarmÂinfektionen. Zusätzlich entwickelte Cosmo Eleview', ein Hilfsmittel zur Entfernung von Polypen, und entwickelte LuMeBlue, ein verschreibungspflichtiges Medikament zur Erkennung von Dickdarmkrebs und neue chemischen Substanzen, die von der Beteiligungsgesellschaft Cassiopea S.p.A. zur topischen Behandlung von Hautkrankheiten entwickelt werden. Zu Cosmo's MMX®-Produkte, die im Markt eingeführt sind, zählen Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, ein MediÂkament zur Behandlung von Colitis Ulcerosa, das weltweit an Giuliani und Shire Limited lizenziert wurde sowie Uceris®/Cortiment®, ein Steroid mit geringen Nebenwirkungen, welches für die Behandlung von Patienten mit leichter bis mittelschwerer Colitis Ulcerosa indiziert ist und welches global an Santarus/Salix/Valeant und in der restlichen Welt an Ferring auslizensiert ist. Cosmo's patentierte MMX®-Technologie ist für die Produktpipeline des Unternehmens zentral. Sie wurde auf der Basis der Erfahrungen bei der Formulierung und Herstellung von Arzneimitteln zur Behandlung von Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen für internationale Kunden in den GMP-konformen (Good Manufacturing Practice) Produktionsstätten in Lainate, Italien, entwickelt. Die Technologie erlaubt die gezielte Darreichung von aktiven Substanzen im Darm. Cosmo ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen auf (www.cosmopharma.com: http://www.cosmopharma.com)

Finanzkalender

Generalversammlung Amsterdam, 24. Mai 2017 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference New York, 7.-10. Juni 2017 Halbjahresresultate 2017 28. Juli 2017

Kontakt

Dr. Chris Tanner, Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 (1) 8170 370

(ctanner@cosmopharma.com: mailto:ctanner@cosmopharma.com)

