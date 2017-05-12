sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,55 Euro		-0,45
-3,46 %
WKN: A1C6JH ISIN: CA91911K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BVF 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,598
12,778
08:44
12,584
12,705
08:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV150,77-0,19 %
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC12,55-3,46 %