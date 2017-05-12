

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurance giant Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) Friday posted lower profit for the first quarter, in the absence of year-ago one-off gains, but revenues grew 2.5 percent, with all segments contributing to the growth.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was down 15.3 percent to 1.8 billion euros, as prior-year quarter benefited from one-off gains from the sale of financial stakes, as well as significantly lower restructuring expenses and a lower effective tax rate. Basic earnings per Share totaled 4.00 euros, compared to 4.71 euros last year.



Meanwhile, operating profit for the period was up 9.4 percent to 2.9 billion euros, driven by a strong performance of the Life and Health and Asset Management business segments.



Total revenues for the first quarter rose 2.5 percent to 36.2 billion euros.



Looking ahead to the full year 2017, the Group said it is confirming its operating profit outlook at 10.8 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX