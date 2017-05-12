

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) Friday said it has entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK) governing the step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch under the umbrella of United Internet. In this transaction, 1&1 Telecommunication SE is valued at 5.85 billion euros.



The transaction includes a voluntary public tender offer.



The agreement has the approval of both companies' Supervisory Boards. With the conclusion of the agreement, the companies aim to merge United Internet's mobile and fixed-network business, which is bundled in 1&1 Telecommunication SE, with Drillisch's mobile communications business.



The move will create a strong fourth player in the German telecommunications market alongside the three major full-service providers including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica, the company noted.



