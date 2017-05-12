Statoil: Statoil ASA: Ex dividend and ex rights to participate in dividend issue for fourth quarter 2016

From 12 May 2017, the shares in Statoil (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) at Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Boers) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to participate in the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for fourth quarter 2016.

From 11 May 2017, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in Statoil listed on the New York Stock Exchange will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to participate in the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for fourth quarter 2016.

Record date at New York Stock Exchange and Oslo Boers is 15 May 2017.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

