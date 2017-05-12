

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to shareholders for the second-quarter was 879 million euros and 1.55 euros per share, compared to net income of 61 million euros or 0.11 euros per share in the prior year.



The Group's adjusted EBIT was up 31 percent in the second-quarter at 427 million euros.



Net sales rose to 10.62 billion euros from 9.59 billion euros last year.



For the current fiscal year 2016/2017, Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase to 1.8 billion euros, compared to prior outlook of 1.7 billion euros. The adjusted EBIT of the continuing operations is expected to be 1.7 billion euros.



The company expects a significant net loss for the year exclusively as a result of the negative earnings impact from the sale of CSA Previously it was expected clear year-on-year improvement.



