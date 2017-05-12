sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,735 Euro		+0,88
+2,68 %
WKN: A0HN5C ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 Ticker-Symbol: DWNI 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,668
33,847
08:41
33,735
33,853
08:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG33,735+2,68 %