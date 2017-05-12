

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen AG (DWHHF.PK) Friday reported that its funds from operations, a key financial figure, for the first quarter grew 11 percent to 113.1 million euros. On a basic per share basis, funds from operations or FFO rose 10 percent to 0.33 euro.



The adjusted EBITDA, excluding disposals, improved 8 percent to 146.7 million euros, and the EBITDA margin, adjusted for earnings from Disposals, rose by about 2 percentage points to 81.3 percent.



Net operating income (NOI) for the period increased to 143.6 million euros from 138.1 million euros.



Gross rental income for the first quarter totaled 180.4 million euros, higher than last year's 171.5 million euros.



For the financial year 2017, Deutsche Wohnen said it is confirming its forecast of an FFO of about 425 million euros in a base case, i.e. without further acquisitions and opportunistic disposals.



