

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE), a German energy company, reported Friday that its first-quarter adjusted net income was 684 million euros.



The company posted adjusted EBIT of 1.26 billion euros, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.62 billion euros, up 4 percent year on year.



The external revenue was 12.4 billion euros, which was down 7 percent year on year.



Bernhard Günther, Chief Financial Officer of innogy SE, said, 'Business performance in the first quarter of 2017 is in line with our expectations. We confirm the positive outlook that we provided in March, at both a Group and a divisional level.'



Further, innogy confirmed the outlook on business performance for the current fiscal year. It anticipates that the Group will achieve about 4.4 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA and about 2.9 billion euros in adjusted EBIT. Adjusted net income is expected to total over 1.2 billion euros, thus exceeding the figure achieved in 2016 by at least 7 percent.



