GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announces the launch of the highly anticipated Simulated Gaming™ website and supporting mobile apps for WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma ("WinStar" or "the Client").

WinStar is a major gaming destination for residents of Oklahoma and Northern Texas offering nearly 7,500 electronic games and 145 tables games, making WinStar's property one of the largest casinos in the world. This partnership was previously announced by GAN on August 12, 2016.

Following an extensive diligence process, GAN was selected for their deep capabilities in providing social gaming experiences from a singular technology platform together with the ability to deliver a custom-designed website/App wholly integrated into their on-property loyalty program and Scientific Games' ACSC casino management system. This major commercial launch reinforces GAN's US market position as the leading B2B enterprise software solution provider to 'bricks and mortar' US casino operators looking to move online with an Internet gaming-as-entertainment solution custom-designed to align with their property's brand and fully integrated with their rewards program.

Highlights

Simulated Gaming™ experience is fully integrated into the on-property rewards program operated by WinStar in reliance upon GAN's US-patented iBridge Framework™ linking GAN's Internet gaming system with WinStar's Scientific Games ACSC casino management system. Patrons purchasing virtual chips online may receive WinStar Online Gaming Reward Points redeemable on-property for real experiences including gift cards, tickets for shows, spa credits, golf benefits and meals in restaurants.

GAN's fourth (4 th ) major Native American casino operator client in the United States to launch Simulated Gaming online in the US and GAN's twelfth (12 th ) live US casino client operating Simulated Gaming online since launch in January 2014.

Now available online at WinStarOnlineGaming.com (app stores' search 'WinStar World Casino') is an innovative Internet-based Simulated Gaming™ service designed by GAN specifically to complement WinStar World Casino and Resort, offering their patrons a free-to-play, gaming-as-entertainment experience comprising a wide range of recognized casino electronic games, video poker and table games available only on GAN's Simulated Gaming™ platform.

Custom product design by GAN reflects and protects the WinStar World Casino brand identity with cutting-edge user interface for maximum patron engagement across web and mobile apps available within the major app stores.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"We are enormously privileged to bring one of America's largest and most vibrant casino properties online with our Simulated Gaming solution. WinStar World Casino is the largest casino in the World and we anticipate their massive audience of patrons will engage heavily with Simulated Gaming. On behalf of the entire team at GAN, we would like to extend our thanks to the Client for offering GAN the opportunity to bring Simulated Gaming to their regional gaming market. This contract is expected to deliver material revenue and earnings to GAN throughout the remainder of 2017."

Wayne McCormick, WinStar World Casino and Resort general manager commented:

"GAN was selected for their breadth of experience in enabling casino properties to provide a free-to-play online gaming experience and their commitment to integrating our highly-regarded on-property rewards program into this user experience. Equipped with GAN's Simulated Gaming, WinStar World Casino and Resort will continue to introduce our casino experience both online and on-property to a nationwide audience of casino game players."

FAQs about GAN's Simulated Gaming™

Launched in the US by GAN in January 2014, Simulated Gaming™ has proven to monetize Internet traffic to existing websites operated by land-based US casinos with average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) of $2.75 in 2014 and $2.32 in 2015, as against an original estimate of $0.60, greatly exceeding equivalent numbers reported by Social Casino operators.

Supported by 167 months of operating data across eleven (11) major US casino deployments, Simulated Gaming™ is now proven to drive increased visitation on-property and in 2014 delivered on average a 28% uplift in on-property theoretical win from increased visitation by existing patrons who also engage with Simulated Gaming™ online.

US casino operators report more than 50% of their surveyed casino patrons are already engaged in playing multiple Social Casinos online. Simulated Gaming™ enables land-based US casinos access to the Social Casino market worth $3.8 billion annually worldwide in 2016 (source: Eilers Krejcik Gaming, LLC) and is proven to increase property visitation among existing patrons, reactivate lapsed patrons bringing them back on-property and drive acquisition of new patrons from outside the typical drive distance to the property. www.GAN.com

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading developer and supplier of enterprise-level Business to Business gaming software systems and online gaming content. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to online and land-based gaming operators as a turn-key technology solution for both regulated real-money and simulated online gaming. The Internet Gaming System, developed in London under a UK Gambling Commission license, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gaming regulators.

GAN is also a leading developer of proprietary online games with a complementary business converting offline casino slot machines and table games into online equivalents on behalf of major land-based slot machine manufacturers including Aristocrat, Ainsworth, KONAMI, Everi (formerly Multimedia Games), Incredible Technologies, GamoMat, Reel Time Gaming, High Flyer Games and Scientific Games (via DEQ Systems Corp).

GAN has an established business in Europe, licensing gaming content to major European gaming operators including Bet365, Betfair PaddyPower, William Hill, Rank, Lottomatica, Sisal and SNAI.

In the United States for real money Internet gaming, GAN has partnered with Betfair Plc to provide its Internet Gaming System following the introduction of regulated real-money online gaming in New Jersey in November 2013.

In the United States for Simulated Gaming™, GAN has partnered with an increasing number of major land-based US casinos coast-to-coast. In New York, GAN has launched a Simulated Gaming™ website via www.EmpireCityCasino.com in September 2014. In Pennsylvania, GAN launched a Simulated Gaming™ website www.ParxOnline.com in March 2015. In March 2015 Maryland Live! Casino in Maryland chose GAN to upgrade their existing free-to-play website to a monetized Simulated Gaming™ website, soft-launched in July 2015 and launched integrated with their casino management system in November 2015. In September 2015 major Californian Tribal casino operator San Manuel chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launched in November 2015. In October 2015 American Casino Entertainment Properties (ACEP) chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launched in December 2015. In December 2015 Borgata Casino Hotel Spa chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H1 2017. Also in December 2015 Lady Luck Interactive, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Isle of Capri Corporation, chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ and launched in July 2016. In February 2016 Rock Gaming (re-branded as JACK Entertainment) chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ to support their Ohio-based casino properties launched online in October 2016. In March 2016 Twin River in the North East chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ and launched in November 2016. In April 2016, the owners of major tribal casino WinStar World Casino and Resort chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™, which launched in May 2017. In June 2016 Tribal casino operator TurningStone Casino Resort chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ and launched in March 2017. In July 2016 Nevada's Station Casinos chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H1 2017. In September 2016 a major existing US casino client nominated GAN to launch real money Internet casino gaming in Europe and other Rest of World regulated markets commencing in H1 2017.

In April 2017 GAN was granted a Casino Service Industry Enterprise license by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement being GAN's first privileged gaming license in the United States.

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

