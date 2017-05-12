Regulatory News:

Groupe Eurotunnel (Paris:GET):

April-17 April-16 Change Jan-Apr 2017 Jan-Apr 2016 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 130,261 139,241 -6% 540,117 549,970 -2% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 244,032 208,681 +17% 721,760 721,528 0%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches

In April 2017, Le Shuttle Freight transported more than 130,000 trucks, a decrease of 6% compared to April 2016, due to an unfavourable calendar effect which this year saw the Easter weekend fall in the month of April. Since the start of the year, truck traffic has fallen slightly by 2%, heavily impacted by the exceptional weather conditions that hit southern Europe at the beginning of the year.

Passenger Shuttle traffic increased by 17% compared to April 2016, with 244,032 vehicles transported, benefiting from a favourable calendar effect due to the shift in the Easter weekend. Since 1 January, Passenger Shuttle traffic has been stable with nearly 722,000 vehicles transported.

The figures for the month of May will be published on Monday 12 June 2017 prior to the opening of trading.

