Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-12 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Baltic Horizon Fund (trading code NHCBHFFT, ISIN code EE3500110244) will close the list of unitholders for dividend payment on May 16, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the units of Baltic Horizon Fund are traded cum-dividend the last day today, on May 12, 2017. The units will go ex-dividend on Monday, May 15, 2017.



Baltic Horizon Fund will pay dividend 0.023 EUR per unit on May 18, 2017.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.