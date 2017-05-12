Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: revenue increased by 7.6% in first quarter

Beter Bed Holding N.V. realised a positive first quarter. Revenue amounted to € 115.0 million, which is an increase of € 8.1 million (7.6%) compared to last year (Q1 2016: € 106.9 million). Excluding the acquisition of Sängjätten revenue increased by 5.0%.

In Germany revenue development showed a prudent turn of the negative trend in the past quarters. The like-for-like revenue amounted to -1.7% in the first quarter (Q4 2016: -4.5%; Q3 2016: -8.8%). Ultimately revenue increased by 0.7% in the first quarter.

In the Netherlands revenue increased by 12.0% in the first quarter. Order intake in comparable stores increased by 4.2%. Consumer confidence and propensity to buy remained unabatedly high.

Switzerland, Spain and Belgium posted growth in revenue of 5.2%, 22.4% and 31.1% respectively in the first quarter. The 10.3% decrease in revenue in Austria was mainly caused by a strong comparison base (sell-out of stocks of the former BettenMax format early 2016).

The order portfolio for the group amounted to € 24.6 million at the end of the first quarter, which is 10.4% higher compared to last year.



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,202. In 2016, the company achieved revenue of € 410.5 million and an EBITDA of € 37.5 million.



