GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Songa Offshore SE: Report for the first quarter 2017

Songa Offshore SE reports total revenue for the first quarter 2017 of USD 154 million and EBITDA of USD 83 million.
Please find attached the Report and the Presentation for the first quarter 2017.
 
12 May 2017
Limassol, Cyprus

Board of Directors
Songa Offshore SE

Questions should be directed to:
Bjoernar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)
Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO (+47 97052533)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Songa Offshore SE Q1 2017 Presentation (http://hugin.info/136777/R/2103997/798270.pdf)
Songa Offshore SE Q1 2017 Report (http://hugin.info/136777/R/2103997/798269.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)