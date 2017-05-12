Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development - Q1 2017 Report - invitation to conference call and webcast

STOCKHOLM - MAY 12, 2017. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) will publish its Q1 2017 Report on May 16, 2017 after market closure. The company will also host a conference call and an online presentation on May 17, at 14.00 CEST.

Please dial in at one of the following numbers a few minutes before the start of the conference call:

From Sweden: +46 (0) 8 505 564 74

From the US: +1 855 753 22 30

From the UK: +44 (0) 20 336 453 74

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5uihaf3q (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5uihaf3q)

Host: Jim Van heusden, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Jim Van heusden, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 72 858 32 09, e-mail: jim.van.heusden@karolinskadevelopment.com

Christian Tange, CFO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 712 14 30, e-mail: christian.tange@karolinskadevelopment.com

David Dible/Mark Swallow/Pip Batty, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Phone: +44 20 7638 9571; e-mail: KDev@citigatedr.co.uk

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com/)

