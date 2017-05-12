The Spanish developer has raised $104 million in financing for nine large-scale PV projects spread across India and Chile.

Spanish PV project developer Solarpack announced it has secured financing for nine PV projects with a combined capacity of 135.5 MW. The company said it was awarded a $35 million financing by a group of unspecified Chilean banks for three distributed generation solar projects. Furthermore, Solarpack has received $69 million from an unnamed Indian financial entity for six ...

