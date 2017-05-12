

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported that its fiscal year profit decreased by 46% to 1.21 billion euros. The company said this reduction reflects the non-recurrence of the 639 million euros non-cash gain resulting from the merger of The NET-A-PORTER GROUP with YOOX Group in October 2015, the lower operating profit and a reversal in net finance costs. Operating profit decreased by 14% from prior year. Earnings per share decreased by 46% to 2.141 euros.



First-quarter headline earnings would be 1.08 billion euros compared to 1.63 billion euros, prior year. Headline EPS for the year was 1.909 euros compared to 2.873 euros.



Fiscal year sales decreased by 4% at both actual and constant rates to 10.65 billion euros. Excluding the impact of previously announced exceptional inventory buy-backs, sales declined by 2% at constant rates.



The Board of Richemont has proposed a dividend of 1.80 francs per share; up from 1.70 francs per share last year.



