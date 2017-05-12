

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data and GDP data for the first quarter in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET. According to flash estimate, inflation was 2 percent in April. The economy is forecast to grow 0.6 percent sequentially, following a 0.4 percent increase in the fourth quarter.



Ahead of these data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8435 against the pound, 1.0953 against the Swiss franc, 1.0871 against the U.S. dollar and 123.66 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX