

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics firm Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA, reported that profit after tax and minority interests for the first-quarter increased by 34.4% year-on-year to 24.4 million euros. In particular, a significant increase in container throughput had a positive impact on the result.



Operating result or EBIT rose to 45.2 million euros from the prior-year's 41.0 million euros.



Revenue was up 7.1% year-on-year at 305.1 million euros.



The Executive Board of HHLA has updated its forecast for the 2017 financial year, based on economic developments in Germany, the positive ongoing negotiations with the shipping company alliances and the hence improved predictability of volume developments for the remainder of the year.



A Group operating result or EBIT for the 2017 is now expected to be in the upper half of a range between 140 million euros and 170 million euros, compared to prior outlook of 130 million euros to 160 million euros.



The Port Logistics subgroup is now expected to generate a result in the upper half of a range between 125 million euros and 155 million euros, compared to the prior outlook of 115 million euros to 145 million euros.



The company noted that both the outlook excluded possible one-off expenses of up to 15 million euros.



