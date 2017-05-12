

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a lackluster note on Friday after political uncertainty and disappointing earnings updates from the likes of Macy's and Snap led to modest weakness on Wall Street overnight.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a third straight day on Thursday as unease among Republicans over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey for mishandling the Clinton email investigation rippled through Congress.



The dollar inched away from an eight-week high versus the yen as the political firestorm in Washington raised concerns about Trump's ability to implement promised tax reform and stimulus measures.



Asian stocks are trading mostly lower and oil prices remain stable on expectations surrounding the OPEC production cuts, while gold firmed up in Asian deals ahead of U.S. retail sales and inflation data slated for release later in the day and the G7 summit in Italy due this weekend.



Closer home, quarterly national accounts from Germany and industrial output data from the euro area may sway investor sentiment as the day progresses.



European stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday as a slew of corporate earnings missed estimates and the Bank of England downgraded its 2017 growth outlook, triggering a fall in the pound's value against both the euro and dollar.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined half a percent. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.



