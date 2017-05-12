

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. ('Falcon' or the 'Company')



Filing of Interim Financial Statements



12 May 2017 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2017 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A').



The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2017, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR') at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.



2017 Financial Highlights * Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$10.1 million at 31 March 2017 (31 December 2016: US$10.1 million). * Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio. * General and administrative expenses decreased 12% period on period to US$477,000 (2016: US$541,000).



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702



Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042



Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162



Davy (NOMAD & Broker)



John Frain / Anthony Farrell +353 1 679 6363



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Three months ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 $'000 $'000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Revenue



Oil and natural gas revenue 3 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 -



Expenses



Exploration and evaluation expenses (67) (90)



Production and operating expenses (3) (3)



Depreciation (1) (7)



General and administrative expenses (477) (541)



Share based compensation (283) (820)



Foreign exchange gain 4 56 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (827) (1,405) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Results from operating activities (824) (1,405)



Fair value (loss) / gain - outstanding (2,120) 136 warrant



Finance income 37 18



Finance expense (48) (31) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net finance expense (11) (13)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,955) (1,282) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:



Equity holders of the company (2,954) (1,280)



Non-controlling interests (1) (2)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,955) (1,282) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted ($0.003) ($0.001) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March At 31 December 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Assets



Non-current assets



Exploration and evaluation assets 39,618 39,618



Property, plant and equipment 6 7



Trade and other receivables 36 34



Restricted cash 2,154 2,151 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41,814 41,810 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current assets



Cash and cash on deposit 10,100 10,127



Trade and other receivables 250 190 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10,350 10,317 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 52,164 52,127 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Equity and liabilities



Equity attributable to owners of the parent



Share capital 383,311 382,853



Contributed surplus 44,534 44,251



Retained deficit (389,183) (386,229) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38,662 40,875



Non-controlling interests 702 703 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 39,364 41,578 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Liabilities



Non-current liabilities



Decommissioning provision 9,739 9,690 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9,739 9,690 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 714 632



Derivative financial liabilities 2,347 227 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3,061 859 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 12,800 10,549 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 52,164 52,127 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended 31 March



2017 2016 $'000 $'000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss for the period (2,955) (1,282)



Adjustments for:



Share based compensation 283 820



Depreciation 1 7



Fair value (loss) / gain - outstanding warrant 2,120 (136)



Net finance expense 11 13



Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (3) (53)



Change in non-cash working capital:



Trade and other receivables (62) (26)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 79 (83)



Interest received 34 13 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in operating activities (492) (727)



Cash flows from investing activities



Increase in cash deposits - other receivables 770 (5,701)



Exploration and evaluation assets - (55) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities 770 (5,756)



Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from the exercise of share options 458 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities 458 -



Change in cash and cash equivalents 736 (6,483)



Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash 7 13 equivalents



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,857 10,683



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,600 4,213 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash on deposit



Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.



------------------------------------------------------ 31 March 31 December 2017 2016



$'000 $'000 ------------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash equivalents 6,600 5,857



Cash on deposit 3,500 4,270



------------------------------------------------------ 10,100 10,127 ------------------------------------------------------



All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars '$', except as otherwise indicated.



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.



For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Such information may include, but is not limited to comments made with respect to the type, number, schedule, stimulating, testing and objectives of the wells to be drilled in the Beetaloo basin Australia, expected contributions of the partners, the prospectivity of the Middle Velkerri & Kyalla shale plays, the prospect of the exploration programme being brought to commerciality and the awarding of an exploration license in South Africa. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking- statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



