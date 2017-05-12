

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a manufacturer of microwave electronics products for the wireless telecoms infrastructure market, Friday said it now expects total Group revenue of approximately 35 million euros in the year ending May 31, 2017, with a commensurate increase to operating profit, both of which are ahead of market expectations.



In its trading update, the company said that trading during the fourth quarter in the Filtronic Wireless business has been ahead of previous management expectations. Meanwhile, the company noted some marginal, short-term weakness in trading in Filtronic Broadband.



The company will provide a more detailed update on fiscal 2017 trading following the end of the Company's financial year.



