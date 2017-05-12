Nordkapp - Finnish Sleep Sensor Takes on the World Alongside Apple-a design Partnership Made it Possible for a Small Company to go Global

HELSINKI, Finland, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sleep sensor company Beddit is the first Finnish-and globally second-consumer product company acquired by multinational technology company Apple, followed by a deal closed on Tuesday. Apple is known for its uncompromising design, and great design was also key to the deal.

Beddit is a small Finnish company that began its business ten years ago in the field of clinical study on sleep. The company released Beddit 3, a sleep sensor that's hidden under your sheet, last October. It became an instant hit among reviewers and so popular among consumers that it has been sold out repeatedly after its launch. In early 2017, Beddit 3 also won the first prize in the "Most innovative digital service" category of Finnish digital product design competition Grand One.

Beddit's award winning design comes from a strong collaboration with Nordkapp, a design studio specialized in product, service and business design, based in Helsinki and Amsterdam. The world conquest of the small Finnish sleep tracking company wouldn't have happened without Nordkapp's design expertise.

The close design collaboration between Beddit and Nordkapp began with creating an Apple Watch app in 2015. The Beddit Sleep Score concept transformed complex sleep data into an understandable iconic figure on the user's wrist. The Apple Watch app is an extension for Beddit's sleep sensor and smart phone app.

The team at Nordkapp is very pleased with the fruits of the collaboration and Beddit's world conquest.

"We took Beddit to a global level of innovative consumer technology by turning it into a clear and instantly intuitive consumer experience. The unique way we worked together made it possible for Beddit to completely focus on their product, their technology and their everyday customer relationship" Sami Niemelä, Creative Director of Nordkapp says.

Results speak for themselves

"It's still the same product. But well executed design around it helps consumers to navigate and buy into the story", a Beddit representative commented.

The Apple deal is proof of highly operational collaboration but also of the high quality and level of Finnish design.

"It's a text book example of our design expertise being world class. The success of Beddit will be the beacon of inspiration and a driver for courage and ambition for the whole industry" Mr. Niemelä rejoices.

