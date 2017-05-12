

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) said that the group's trading performance during the first quarter of 2017 has been consistent with the market consensus established following the group's Capital Markets Day in early April.



The company noted that Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn have made a good start to the year, trading in line with internal plans and making excellent progress in delivering the initiatives to augment their medium-term growth. Within CCD, the transition of home credit's operating model and work to further enhance Satsuma's digital capability are progressing in line with plan.



Vanquis Bank has experienced a strong flow of new account bookings in the first quarter of 2017, benefiting from the initiatives put in place in the second half of 2016 to expand credit card distribution, together with the launch of the Chrome branded card to address the nearer prime segment of the non-standard market. First quarter new account bookings of 122,000 were up 45% versus the relatively weak first quarter of 2016. As a result, Vanquis Bank delivered year-on-year customer and receivables growth of 12% and 14% respectively.



