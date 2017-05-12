

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, provisional results published by Destatis showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, in line with expectations, but faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter.



On a yearly basis, the calendar-adjusted growth slowed slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent a quarter ago. The annual rate also matched expectations.



At the same time, the price-adjusted GDP climbed 2.9 percent, following prior quarter's 1.3 percent expansion.



Quarter-on-quarter, positive contributions came from both domestic and foreign demand. Capital formation increased substantially.



Households and general government increased their final consumption expenditure slightly at the beginning of the year. In addition, the development of foreign trade was more dynamic and contributed to growth as exports increased more than imports, data showed.



