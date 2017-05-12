

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) and its global biologics research and development arm MedImmune announced Friday positive results for the Phase III PACIFIC trial with Imfinzi.



The company noted that Imfinzi met a primary endpoint of statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful progression-free survival in 'all-comer' patients with locally-advanced, unresectable (Stage III) non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in a planned interim analysis.



The Phase III PACIFIC trial is a randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled multi-centre trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) as sequential treatment in patients with NSCLC, who had not progressed following standard platinum-based chemotherapy concurrent with radiation therapy.



The company said Imfinzi is the first immuno-oncology medicine to show superior PFS in this setting.



A planned interim analysis conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) concluded that the trial has already met a primary endpoint by showing statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful PFS, as assessed by blinded independent central review, in patients receiving Imfinzi compared to placebo.



The results also demonstrate a favourable benefit/risk profile. The trial will also evaluate overall survival, the other primary endpoint, which will be assessed in due course as specified by the protocol.



AstraZeneca plans to submit the initial results from the PACIFIC trial for presentation at a forthcoming medical meeting.



