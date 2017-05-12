

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in April, after easing in the previous month, latest figures from Destatis showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.6 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 27.



In February, prices had risen 2.2 percent.



Inflation was mainly driven by a 5.1 percent growth in energy prices. Excluding the prices of all types of energy, the inflation rate was 1.7 percent.



Food prices grew 1.8 percent over the year and clothing and footwear prices went up by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in April as estimated earlier, after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed at a faster pace of 2.0 percent yearly in April, following a 1.5 percent gain in March.



Month-on-month, the HICP showed no variations in April. This confirmed the preliminary HICP figures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX