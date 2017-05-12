QuadReal Property Group Appoints CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors ofQuadRealProperty Group today announced the appointment of Dennis Lopez as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 5th, 2017.

Mr. Lopez is a leader in global real estate. He comes toQuadRealwith deep relationships with real estate leaders around the world and a track record of success in CEO, CIO and MD roles at large real estate asset management and investment firms.

"From the outset,we believed that a successful search for a globally recognized real estate leader would complement our strong Canadian and growing international capabilities," said Paul Cantor, Board Chair,QuadReal. "Mr. Lopez has earned a reputation as an innovative, dynamic real estate executive who is focused on creating and delivering value."

Mr. Lopez' real estate career includes three decades of leadership experience, along with a background in real estate acquisition, development,M&A, financing and investment trusts.

Mr. Lopez will work with the company's Board of Directors and Executive Management to set and execute global and domestic real estate investment, development and management strategy across our core business lines - industrial, office, residential and retail. Implementation will include the enhancement of these lines and the underlying business services to support them, such as human resources and technology.

"QuadReal'smandate to become a leading institutional real estate investment firm, with properties in Canada and around the world, captures my imagination and inspires me to lead this team," said Mr. Lopez. "I am excited byQuadReal'spotential, and look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver peerless service to our tenants and residents, desirable investment returns, and a rewarding work experience for every team member."

QuadRealis a global real estate company with managed assets totalling more than $18 billion, including some of Canada's most well-known properties. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia,QuadRealis owned bybcIMC, one of Canada's largest institutional investors, and was established to manage its real estate assets.QuadRealis a Canadian investment and management company that operates in a global market. It aims to deliver prudent growth and strong investment returns and to create and sustain places that bring value to everyone - not just for now, but for the benefit of future generations.

