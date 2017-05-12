Hereby, in accordance with § 2931 (1) of the Commercial Code, the Management Board of Arco Vara AS discloses a draft resolution to the agenda of the general meeting, which will take place on 30 May 2017. The draft resolution to agenda's clause 2 is the following:



· to cover the net loss for the year ended on 31 December 2016 in the amount of 832 thousand euros from retained earnings;



· to pay dividends to the shareholders 0.01 euros per share, in the total amount of 65 070.12 euros. The list of shareholders entitled to dividends shall be fixed as at 14 June 2017, 23:59 PM. Dividends shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 16 June 2017.



Yours sincerely,



