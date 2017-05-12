

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) reported fiscal 2017 net income to owners of parent of 93.9 billion Japanese yen. Excluding North America and Oceania Jan-Mar, net income to owners of parent was 92.5 billion yen compared to 114.7 billion yen, prior year.



Fiscal 2017 net sales were 1.95 trillion yen. Excluding North America and Oceania Jan-Mar, net sales were down 22.2% to 1.90 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2018, the company expects: net income of 99.0 billion yen; and net sales of 1.99 trillion yen.



