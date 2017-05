OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar and the euro in pre-European trading on Friday.



The loonie rose to 1.3686 against the greenback, off its early low of 1.3709.



The loonie reversed from an early low of 1.4898 against the euro, bouncing off to 1.4871.



If the loonie extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback and 1.47 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX