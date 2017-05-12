

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business insolvencies deceased notably in February, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



German local courts reported 1,580 business insolvencies in February, which represented a fall of 13.6 percent from the corresponding month last year.



In the commercial sector, there were 299 cases with the largest number of business incidents, followed by construction industry with 254 insolvency applications .



In the hospitality sector, 183 applications for insolvency, scientific and technical services were filed.



