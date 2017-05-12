=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Rosenbauer International AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 12.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.rosenbauer.com/de/at/group/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzpublikationen-2017.html English: Publication Date : 12.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.rosenbauer.com/en/at/rosenbauer-group/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-2017.html end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2017 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)