Six Born2Global's Korean startups to be unveiled at TNW Conference Europe 2017

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Six of Korea's most fascinating startups will make their debut at TNW Conference Europe 2017 in the Netherlands.

The K-ICT Born2Global Centre announced that its member startups will participate in TNW Conference Europe 2017, the largest tech festival to be held this year in Amsterdam on May 18 to 19, 2017.

Promising Korean startups in areas such as IoT, wearables, agri-tech, edu-tech and fin-tech will be located at booth #4 ~ #7 in the Exhibitor AREA 1.



The six startups that will be showcase its technology are: BLH Aqua Technology, SmartStudy, Bravepops Company, TILTCODE, MOPIC and DNX.

The pitching showcase will be held at the Pitch Area , Klonneplein 1 (address: 1014 DD Amsterdam, The Netherlands) on May 18 &19 2017, with the public program running from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Business matching session for the entry into the European market will be held from 12:00 to 6:00pm.

"Born2Global is participating in the TNW conference with the purpose of introducing selected Korean startups with high potential to successfully expand in the European market," said Jong-kap Kim, Chief Executive Director of Born2Global. Kim added, "We invite attendees to visit our member startups, meet our amazing team and create invaluable relationships that can bring mutual success in business."

The segment of the TNW conference hosted by Born2Global is sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning of the Republic of Korea.

Founded in September 2013, Born2Global accelerates promising Korean startups to enter the global market and thrive from their early stage of business in numerous ways.

Born2Global has significantly contributed towards building a strong foundation for successful investment opportunities for startups. Born2Global has brought investment of over US$199.8 million for member companies.

Born2Global's experts have provided 6,160 consulting services to 1,957 startups, resulting in 479 overseas patent applications, 295 overseas business contracts and alliances with 47 overseas incorporations.

Detailed information on Korean startups participating at TNW Conference Europe 2017:

BLH Aqua Technology (www.aqutonix.com)

Specializes water efficiency enhancement technology that can be applied in various industries to ultimately improve overall productivity. Aqutonix is an eco-friendly product that fosters the efficient water absorption of plants by simply enhancing naturally occurring growth processes of crops, all without increasing water use or adding any synthetic substances.

SmartStudy (www.about.pinkfong.com)

SmartStudy provides smart education that integrates singing and learning. SmartStudy develops content with in-house education and children development experts to deliver entertaining learning experience for kids. Content is delivered on multiple platforms through smart devices and Media, including smartphones, tablets, IPTVs, Smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Bravepops Company (www.class123.ac)

Bravepops Company's Class123 is a free online classroom management tool for K12 teachers. Teachers can give behavioral feedback to students through Classroom screen and automatically keep a record with the analytic report for data based coaching. Class123 also provides class tools for efficient classroom management and communication tools for teachers to engage with parents better.

TILTCODE (www.tiltcode.com)

New smartphone-based 2-Way communication solution for smartphone-to-smartphone/TV/Mobile TV/Billboard without additional equipment such as set-top-box. The TILTCODE uses a gyro sensor on a smartphone to connect similarly tilted smartphones.

MOPIC (www.mopic3d.com)

Mobile 3D solution without 3D glasses. Snap3D case works as a 3D viewer and installs the 'Mplayer3D' App from the App Store. Mopic's amazing 3D solution is available with Snap3D and Mplayer3D.

DNX (www.dnx.kr)

DNX has developed the world's first smart watch that utilizes the many advantages of the LoRa IoT platform, and whilst so doing has developed commercially valuable LoRa-related IP related to the miniaturization of IoT components and antenna. The LoRa smart watch works independently of a smartphone, and currently provides SOS, tracking, fitness & IoT-device control functions.

Born2Global website: www.born2global.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510772/Born2Global.jpg