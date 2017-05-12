May 12, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Kamux Corporation shares (short name: KAMUX) commenced today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Kamux is a mid cap company within the Consumer Services sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on May 16, 2017. Kamux is the 38th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2017.



Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland, and the Company currently has 37 car showrooms in Finland, nine in Sweden and two in Germany. In addition, Kamux aims to open two new car showrooms in Finland during May 2017. Since its foundation, the Company has sold more than 140,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com.



"We are very pleased with the great reception of our IPO among major institutional investors as well as private investors and our personnel. Going public will support Kamux's growth strategy and internationalization. Our aim is to be the leading retail chain specialising in used car sales in Europe. At the same time we strive for being a forerunner in this industry - going public as a first car retail company on Nasdaq Helsinki reflects that. I am pleased to welcome our new shareholders, and I would like to thank them for participating in the IPO," said CEO Juha Kalliokoski of Kamux Corporation.



"We warmly welcome Kamux to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is a pleasure to see a company representing a new business area on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. We look forward to supporting Kamux in all stages of their growth, and are happy to provide them with the increased investor awareness that come with the listing."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



