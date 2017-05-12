Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 12/05/2017 at 10 am



On 11 May 2017 at its first meeting following the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2017, the Board of Supervisors of Aktia Bank plc elected Nina Wilkman, LL.M., as the Chair of the Board of Supervisors. Christina Gestrin, Patrik Lerche, Clas Nyberg and Jan-Erik Stenman were re-elected as Deputy Chairs.



Aktia Bank is preparing a simplification of its administration structure. An EGM is planned for September 2017 to take decisions on amendment of the articles of association in order to abolish the Board of Supervisors.



