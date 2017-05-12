

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2016 net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed 37.1 percent to 159.96 billion yen from 116.66 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share were 362.48 yen, compared to 234.92 yen a year ago.



Operating income grew 36.5 percent year-over-year to 266.69 billion yen.



Net sales, meanwhile, edged down 0.3 percent to 3.17 trillion yen from 3.18 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for the first half, the company expects a 30 percent drop in attributable net income to 70 billion yen, but a 3.9 percent rise in operating income to 120 billion yen and net sales would rise 6.7 percent to 1.6 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2017, the company projects a 9.4 percent drop in attributable net income to 145 billion yen, and a 10 percent drop in operating income to 240 billion yen, while net sales would rise 7.3 percent to 3.4 trillion yen.



Suzuki lost 2.58 percent to 4,871 yen on Friday.



