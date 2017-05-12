

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar continued to be weak against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday, following negative news from the Wall Street about weaker-than-expected sales from major retailers, that could result in weak consumer spending in the U.S. Expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month also weighed on investor sentiment.



In other economic news, data from Business NZ showed that the manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 56.8. That's down from 57.8 in March.



Data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand showed that New Zealand's house prices increased sharply in April from a year ago, while the volume of sales plunged. The national median price index grew 10.4 percent year-over-year to NZ$540,000 in April. Month-on-month, median prices dropped 0.5 percent.



Thursday, the NZ dollar had fallen 1.11 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.45 percent against the yen, 0.85 percent against the euro, and 0.97 percent against the Australian dollar.



In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar fell to a 9-day low of 1.0804 against the Australian dollar from yesterday's closing value of 1.0770. The kiwi may test support near the 1.09 region.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 1.5912, 0.6827 and 77.69 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5851, 0.6849 and 77.99, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.60 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback, and 76.00 against the yen.



Looking ahead, Eurozone industrial production for March is due to be released at 5:00 am ET.



U.S. CPI data and retail sales data for April, U.S. University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for May, U.S. business inventories data for March, and U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data are slated for release in the New York session.



At 9:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is expected to participate in a panel discussion about economic conditions and monetary policy at the ACI World Congress 2017, in Dublin.



At 12:30 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is expected to speak on the economic outlook at Drexel University, in Philadelphia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX