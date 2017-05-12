Correction refers to the date of resumed trading. Correct information is marked in bold below. Due to closed market in Denmark on May 12, 2017, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Exchange Traded Notes. Trading will be resumed May 15, 2017.



Name ISIN ------------------------------ BEAR NOVO X3 N SE0007491899 ------------------------------ BLANKA NOVO N SE0007491923 ------------------------------ BULL NOVO X3 N SE0007491865 ------------------------------ BEAR PANDOR X3 N SE0007491907 ------------------------------ BLANKA PANDOR N SE0007491931 ------------------------------ BULL PANDOR X3 N SE0007491873 ------------------------------ BEAR VESTAS X3 N SE0007491881 ------------------------------ BLANKA VESTAS N SE0007491915 ------------------------------ BULL VESTAS X3 N SE0007491857 ------------------------------



