

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported fiscal 2016 net income to shareholders of 231.2 billion Japanese yen compared to 172.1 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 47.88 yen compared to 35.62 yen. Adjusted operating income was 587.3 billion yen compared to 634.8 billion yen. The company said the decrease in adjusted operating income was due to the reorganization for Hitachi Transport System, Hitachi Capital and the air-conditioning business and foreign-currency translation.



For fiscal 2016, consolidated revenues decreased 9% year-over-year to 9.16 trillion yen. The company said, as a result of the business organization, revenues decreased in the Others segment, in the Financial Services segment, and in the Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment.



Hitachi also announced its mid-term management plan targets. For fiscal 2017, the company forecasts: revenues of 9.05 trillion yen; and net income to stockholders of 300.0 billion yen. For fiscal 2018, the company targets: revenues of 10.0 trillion yen; and net income to stockholders of over 400.0 billion yen.



